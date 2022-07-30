"The BGMI ban might end the market for the game": Shivamm "420OP" Raghav

The entire BGMI community was taken by storm last night as the popular battle royale was removed from both the Google Play Store and the App Store. The companies followed orders from the Indian government and pulled the title from their respective stores.

The ban was issued by the government based on the rules laid out in Section 69A of The Information Technology Act, 2000. Krafton also issued a statement mentioning :

"We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play and App stores and will let you know once we get specific information."

The ban is set to have a huge impact on the Indian gaming ecosystem and esports, in particular. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, popular BGMI athlete Shivamm "420OP" Raghav spoke about the consequences of the ban on gamers in India.

He also drew similarities between the game's ban and that of PUBG Mobile's ban back in September 2020.

Pro player 420OP comments on the ban on BGMI and its dire effects

Here's a look at what 420OP had to say about the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country:

Q. As a part of a reputed organization, how are the players and people around you reacting to the news?

420OP: Everyone was shocked last night when they found out that the game is no longer available on the Google Play Store and the App Store. We were a bit worried about the situation.

We also found out that there is a meeting between Krafton and the Government of India where they will sort things out, provided it happens. The main thing is the meeting and its verdict. We are looking forward to it. We don't want it to be banned for a long period of time.

Q. BGMI esports has been on the rise ever since the game was released. How do you think the ban will affect the ecosystem?

420OP: Honestly, Battlegrounds Mobile India may not be the only game to be played as a part of esports in India. However, it plays a massive role in the Indian esports ecosystem. This is because there is a big community in BGMI esports. The ban will make a huge difference. Just like the previous ban on PUBG Mobile, this ban might end the market for the game.

Q. As a player you have seen how PUBG Mobile's ban pushed Indian esports down the line in comparison to others. What, according to you, should Krafton do to get the game back as soon as possible?

420OP: Last time, during the PUBG Mobile ban, we learned that the Indian government had a problem with Tencent. As a result, they had to change the developers and publishers of the game so that the privacy of the players was not compromised.

However, this time around, we don't know what problems the government has. We need to learn that fast so Krafton can find a solution.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far