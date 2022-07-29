“Banning the game is not a solution”: BGMI pro Ghatak responds to ban rumors

A recent turn of events witnessed the popular battle royale title, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), getting delisted from the Google Play Store and App Store. The incident has left the entire Indian gaming community in a frenzy as players and fans await an official response from Krafton.
Ghatak is a former professional player and the current manager of GodLike Esports. A vocal person, he took to his Twitter handle to express his outrage and disappointment at the situation.
BGMI pro Ghatak expresses disappointment on the game's potential ban
Although it was initially assumed that the game had disappeared due to a technical glitch, it was soon discovered that Google and Apple had acted on the orders of the Government of India.
Ghatak took to his Twitter mentioning how banning the game is not a solution to any problem.
He highlighted how July 29 will be a crucial day for Indian esports as the meeting between Krafton and MEITY will be held today. He added how he is hoping that the government recognizes the growth of esports in India and how the ban will push India behind other countries.
In another tweet, Ghatak talked about the massive impact the game has had on the masses. He mentioned how people are confusing Battlegrounds Mobile India as the only game available to esports athletes in India.
According to him, it would be baseless to disregard the large audience who flock to watch esports tournaments of the game, which is second only to cricket.
The viewership count of the recently concluded BGMI Masters Series, that was telecast on TV, was more than the likes of Roland Garros, Australian Open, and UEFA Champions League.
He also tweeted about how the Indian government needs to realize that the careers of a lot of gamers, content creators, and people related to Battlegrounds Mobile India, depend on the smooth functioning of the game.
Addressing his followers, he tweeted that the game has not been permanently banned and that fans should hope for the best.
The ban has elicited various responses from several other BGMI players, content creators, and owners in the Indian gaming community. Their responses have created a great buzz amongst fans.
It remains to be seen how the meeting between Krafton and the Indian government goes. Fans across the country are hoping that the developers can fix things with GOI and get the game back in the virtual stores as soon as possible.