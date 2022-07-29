“Banning the game is not a solution”: BGMI pro Ghatak responds to ban rumors

A recent turn of events witnessed the popular battle royale title, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), getting delisted from the Google Play Store and App Store. The incident has left the entire Indian gaming community in a frenzy as players and fans await an official response from Krafton.

Ghatak is a former professional player and the current manager of GodLike Esports. A vocal person, he took to his Twitter handle to express his outrage and disappointment at the situation.

BGMI pro Ghatak expresses disappointment on the game's potential ban

Although it was initially assumed that the game had disappeared due to a technical glitch, it was soon discovered that Google and Apple had acted on the orders of the Government of India.

Manish Singh @refsrc Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.” Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

Ghatak took to his Twitter mentioning how banning the game is not a solution to any problem.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

*Banning the game is not a solution* It is a big day tomorrow esports is growing day by day on a global as well as national level.I hope our government can recognise this and take a good decision.We don’t want to be behind other countries and also any issues can be solved.*Banning the game is not a solution* It is a big day tomorrow esports is growing day by day on a global as well as national level.I hope our government can recognise this and take a good decision.We don’t want to be behind other countries and also any issues can be solved.*Banning the game is not a solution* 🇮🇳

He highlighted how July 29 will be a crucial day for Indian esports as the meeting between Krafton and MEITY will be held today. He added how he is hoping that the government recognizes the growth of esports in India and how the ban will push India behind other countries.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official A lot of people are still confused.I accept the fact that Only BGMI is not Indian sports but you have to understand that the numbers of viewers that BGMI AUDIENCE have is a massive audience second only to Cricket audience in India. A lot of people are still confused.I accept the fact that Only BGMI is not Indian sports but you have to understand that the numbers of viewers that BGMI AUDIENCE have is a massive audience second only to Cricket audience in India.

In another tweet, Ghatak talked about the massive impact the game has had on the masses. He mentioned how people are confusing Battlegrounds Mobile India as the only game available to esports athletes in India.

According to him, it would be baseless to disregard the large audience who flock to watch esports tournaments of the game, which is second only to cricket.

The viewership count of the recently concluded BGMI Masters Series, that was telecast on TV, was more than the likes of Roland Garros, Australian Open, and UEFA Champions League.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI. Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY

He also tweeted about how the Indian government needs to realize that the careers of a lot of gamers, content creators, and people related to Battlegrounds Mobile India, depend on the smooth functioning of the game.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Btw this is not permanent ban

hope for the best 🤞🏻 Btw this is not permanent ban hope for the best 🤞🏻

Addressing his followers, he tweeted that the game has not been permanently banned and that fans should hope for the best.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Mukul Sharma @stufflistings So #BGMI has been removed from the App Store and the Play Store. So #BGMI has been removed from the App Store and the Play Store.

The ban has elicited various responses from several other BGMI players, content creators, and owners in the Indian gaming community. Their responses have created a great buzz amongst fans.

Dynamo Gaming @Aadii_Sawant BGMI play store me kisiko dikhaa raha hain kya ..? 🤔🤔 BGMI play store me kisiko dikhaa raha hain kya ..? 🤔🤔

Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal @8bit_thug BGMI REMOVED FROM PLAY STORE BGMI REMOVED FROM PLAY STORE 😬

It remains to be seen how the meeting between Krafton and the Indian government goes. Fans across the country are hoping that the developers can fix things with GOI and get the game back in the virtual stores as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far