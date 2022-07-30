Fans debate over the future of esports ecosystem as BGMI gets banned in India

BGMI has been nothing short of a juggernaut in the Indian mobile segment, capturing a massive share of the country's esports ecosystem. For instance, the BGMI Master Series, a recent LAN tournament organized by NODWIN Gaming alongside Star Sports, was televised across the country and broke multiple records, garnering 12.3 million views in its very first week itself.

Multiple teams received berths in international tournaments, notably Team Soul, who secured a position at PMWI with their stellar performance at the BGMI Pro Series, as well as 7Sea Esports, who secured a spot at the same event’s Afterparty Showdown.

With BGMI banned in India, the question looms around the future of BGMI’s esports scene in the country

Players have already started discussing the impact of this governmental decision. While there is no doubt that esports athletes and organizations who have invested in the scene will be heavily affected, the community is divided over the future of the esports ecosystem after the recent ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Most fans have similar views to that of professional players and have been discussing what lies in the store for the future. Many feel that the game’s influence in the Indian market is irreplaceable and will leave a void that will be challenging to fill.

The audience that BGMI had was mind blowing..My personal opinion would be that no other games can bring such audience to the eSports field. 🥲

After the ban of #BGMI I don't think there will be such hype for eSports.The audience that BGMI had was mind blowing..My personal opinion would be that no other games can bring such audience to the eSports field.

They say that gaming industry is gonna boom in future but if they keep banning such games, then I don't see India being part of such a booming industry.



They say that gaming industry is gonna boom in future but if they keep banning such games, then I don't see India being part of such a booming industry.

Coomie @Coominder @HarshitPachau20 @SahilSingh_CR @MaazQuraishi3 @CoconutShawarma BGMI continued the esports scene PUBG made. It's a new sports industry that in western country is worth billions @HarshitPachau20 @SahilSingh_CR @MaazQuraishi3 @CoconutShawarma BGMI continued the esports scene PUBG made. It's a new sports industry that in western country is worth billions

RegalToSS Gaming @S8ulFan Is there anything eSports federation can do ? They know the growth of BGMI eSports. They know how much money is invested by orgs and also they know how many family depends on it. Also of they are banning then they should provide jobs also. Is there anything eSports federation can do ? They know the growth of BGMI eSports. They know how much money is invested by orgs and also they know how many family depends on it. Also of they are banning then they should provide jobs also.

Meanwhile, others have stated that they respect the government’s decision, but have urged Krafton for a solution instead.

Omkar More @joy_maskerin #bgmiban Will always support the Indian Government decision no matter what if the Ban is imposed under Sec 69A of Indian IT law it will be in interest of national security so should respect it and move on. #BGMI #bgmiban ned Will always support the Indian Government decision no matter what if the Ban is imposed under Sec 69A of Indian IT law it will be in interest of national security so should respect it and move on. #BGMI #bgmiban #bgmibanned

But Indian Government wouldn't take decision if there isn't any thing Fishy!!

I know At this time Many people will be Raged; Sad ; Gutted with Emotions But Indian Government wouldn't take decision if there isn't any thing Fishy!!For Us the Nation Should stand First and What we can Cherish is the Memories BGMI has Gives us

If Krafton wants BGMI in India then don't rebrand PUBG and lauch again.... Make new version like Game For Peace

#battlegroundsmobileindia

Whatever decision our government will take on Battleground Mobile (BGMI) India, whatever happens, it will be good for our interest and for the country.

More reaction about the esports industry

8bit Thug's take on the game's ban in the country (Image via Instagram)

In a recent story on his Instagram handle, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal stated that the entire ecosystem is built around fans, teams, and players, and since these are still in place, they should not worry. In another story, he suggested that New State Mobile could be the future for Indian mobile gamers. He further asked them to stop crying and start grinding the other Krafton title.

Shivamm “420OP” Raghav had a different take on this entire situation. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he said that this ban might even end the market for the game.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Some huge news today for the Indian esports scene as BGMI has now been banned in India following data leak concerns to China



Some huge news today for the Indian esports scene as BGMI has now been banned in India following data leak concerns to China

PUBG was banned in India in 2020, so they made their own version with BGMI which has now also been banned. Huge hit for their esports if it stands.

The suspension has also begun to receive recognition on an international level, and Jake Lucky has stated that if the ban is upheld, this will be a significant setback for the esports industry.

Apart from this, several other Indian professional players, including MortaL and GHATAK, have also expressed their views while highlighting that the game's ban will adversely impact the flourishing esports section.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter

Naman "MortaL" Mathur, in his tweet, stated that the decision came as a shock for the esports scene as a whole which was expanding rapidly, and with BGMI being one of the top games, all of this may come to a halt. He further urged the government to look into this.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

GHATAK has also been vocal about his opinion and has said that esports even reached new heights in India while providing a reference to the televised tournament. He further highlighted that thousands of players’ and content creators’ lives depend on BGMI, and the government should consider this.

