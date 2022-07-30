Fans debate over the future of esports ecosystem as BGMI gets banned in India

BGMI has been nothing short of a juggernaut in the Indian mobile segment, capturing a massive share of the country's esports ecosystem. For instance, the BGMI Master Series, a recent LAN tournament organized by NODWIN Gaming alongside Star Sports, was televised across the country and broke multiple records, garnering 12.3 million views in its very first week itself.
Multiple teams received berths in international tournaments, notably Team Soul, who secured a position at PMWI with their stellar performance at the BGMI Pro Series, as well as 7Sea Esports, who secured a spot at the same event’s Afterparty Showdown.
With BGMI banned in India, the question looms around the future of BGMI’s esports scene in the country
Players have already started discussing the impact of this governmental decision. While there is no doubt that esports athletes and organizations who have invested in the scene will be heavily affected, the community is divided over the future of the esports ecosystem after the recent ban of Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Most fans have similar views to that of professional players and have been discussing what lies in the store for the future. Many feel that the game’s influence in the Indian market is irreplaceable and will leave a void that will be challenging to fill.
Meanwhile, others have stated that they respect the government’s decision, but have urged Krafton for a solution instead.
More reaction about the esports industry
In a recent story on his Instagram handle, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal stated that the entire ecosystem is built around fans, teams, and players, and since these are still in place, they should not worry. In another story, he suggested that New State Mobile could be the future for Indian mobile gamers. He further asked them to stop crying and start grinding the other Krafton title.
Shivamm “420OP” Raghav had a different take on this entire situation. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he said that this ban might even end the market for the game.
The suspension has also begun to receive recognition on an international level, and Jake Lucky has stated that if the ban is upheld, this will be a significant setback for the esports industry.
Apart from this, several other Indian professional players, including MortaL and GHATAK, have also expressed their views while highlighting that the game's ban will adversely impact the flourishing esports section.
Naman "MortaL" Mathur, in his tweet, stated that the decision came as a shock for the esports scene as a whole which was expanding rapidly, and with BGMI being one of the top games, all of this may come to a halt. He further urged the government to look into this.
GHATAK has also been vocal about his opinion and has said that esports even reached new heights in India while providing a reference to the televised tournament. He further highlighted that thousands of players’ and content creators’ lives depend on BGMI, and the government should consider this.