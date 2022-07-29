“Patiently waiting for Valorant Mobile too”: BGMI pro MortaL starts rank push in Valorant following BGMI ban in India

Recent events have shocked Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans. Yesterday, July 28, the popular title was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, and there are now reports of a government-imposed ban under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Amid the news of the ban, content creators and well-known esports figures have expressed concern regarding how the esports industry will be affected. Apart from that, many players within the game’s community have begun to move on to other games, with Valorant being one of the most popular choices.

Naman Mathur, also known as MortaL, has done the same, starting his rank push in Valorant. He has also stated that he is looking forward to the Mobile version of the title, which is reportedly in the works.

MortaL waiting for Valorant Mobile in light of BGMI ban

Valorant experienced a meteoric rise after PUBG Mobile’s ban in 2020, with several BGMI players and content creators, including MortaL, trying their hand at Riot’s shooter and seeing great success. With the recent Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, a similar trend is expected to follow.

Patiently waiting for Valorant Mobile too 🥲



In a new development, MortaL has tweeted the following regarding Valorant and the mobile version of the same game:

“Valorant Rank Push. Patiently waiting for Valorant Mobile too”

Alongside this, he has also talked about playing PUBG NEW State:

MortaL @Mortal04907880 Total Gaming @total_gaming093 @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09… Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09…

Now is the perfect time for Battlegrounds Mobile India enthusiasts to try out other games while waiting for further information about their beloved title.

BGMI in-game transactions unavailable

The game has been banned in the nation by the government under Section 69A (Image via Sportskeeda)

When BGMI was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on July 28, 2022, speculation of a ban began to circulate. Today, reports concerning the suspension from the government under Section 69A surfaced and provided clarity to the community regarding recent events. After that, Krafton's share price plummeted.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Btw this is not permanent ban

hope for the best 🤞🏻 Btw this is not permanent ban hope for the best 🤞🏻

As per the famous personality, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, the ban is not permanent, and he has asked the community to keep their fingers crossed for the best possible outcome.

In-game purchases cannot be made within the game currently (Image via Krafton)

Apart from all this, in-game transactions within Battlegrounds Mobile India have become unavailable. Users who wish to purchase UC and get in-game cosmetic items will not be able to do so. It is also possible that the servers will be taken down in the future.

