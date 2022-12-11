Snapdragon PUBG New State Invitational League Stage: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The League Stage's standing of the Snapdragon PUBG New State invitational was topped by Team IND after the end of 12 matches. The team plundered 189 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 99 eliminations. A total of 32 teams competed over four days for 24 seats in the semi-finals.

Skylightz Gaming finished seven points behind the table toppers and picked up four Chicken Dinners in their 12 matches. The organization has recently become a part of the title Esports scene. Their performances in the first phase were up to the mark and they will hope to continue their pace in the Semifinals and Finals.

PUBG New State Invitational League overall standings

Gods Reign and Nex Gen accumulated 170 and 154 points, finishing third and fourth in the overall table. GodLike Esports, who announced their roster last month, acquired fifth place with 140 points, of which 50% came through eliminations. Although the team failed to earn a single Chicken Dinner, they maintained their consistency throughout the 12 games.

Top 24 teams have qualified for Semifinals of PUBG New State Invitational (Image via Sportskeeda)

Team XO, with 135 points, came in seventh spot and had two Chicken Dinners in the League. Team Insane followed them in eighth position with 127 points. Team Tamilas secured the fifteenth spot and had an average outing.

Chemin, Blind, and Revenant Esports didn't have great executions as they garnered only 78, 77, and 75 points, respectively. These squads, however, were able to secure their positions in the next stage. Popular team 8Bit also failed to perform in the League of the New State Invitational but barely made it to the semifinals.

Qualified teams for PUBG New State Invitational Semifinals

Team IND Skylightz Gaming Gods Reign Nex Gen GodLike Big Brother Esports Team XO Team Insane Enigma Gaming True Rippers Marcos Gaming Esportswala Reckoning Esports Aslaa Team Tamilas TWOB Chemin Esports Blind Esports Revenant REsports 8Bit Bad Devils TKS Esports NS Esports

The teams ranked 25th to 32nd did not qualify for the PUBG New State Semifinals and their campaign in the event ended. Some well-known teams were on this elimination list as they had poor showcasing.

Hyderabad Hydras, Global Esports were some of those who have had miserable performances as they collected only 33 and 18 points respectively in their 12 matches.

However, these teams will aim to make a strong comeback in the upcoming PUBG New State Pro Series India, which has a massive prize pool of $123K. The first phase of the tournament kicks off on December 12, 2022.

