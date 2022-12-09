PUBG New State Pro Series India: Over 1 crore INR in prize money up for grabs

ESL India will host the Snapdragon PUBG New State Pro Series 2022, the registration for which started on November 30 and will be open until December 15. A prize pool of over one crore INR ($123K) has been allotted for the mega competition. The winner will walk away with a cash prize of around 20 lakh INR.

The tournament will be played in five stages: Open Qualifiers, Open Finals, Mobile Challenger, Finals, and the Grand Finals, of which the last two phases will be held in a LAN affair. This is the first major competition the game will see in India since its release in November 2021.

Prize Pool distribution of PUBG New State Pro Series 2022

The top 24 teams in the PUBG New State competition will be awarded on the basis of their performances. The 16 squads will receive prize money in accordance with their rankings in the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight sides in the fourth stage (Final) will take home approximately INR 82,000 each.

The player who wins the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the Grand Finals will be awarded around 3.2 lakh. Here is the prize pool distribution for the event:

1st Place - $24,000 - INR 19.7 lakh

2nd Place - $19,000 - INR 15.6 lakh

3rd Place - $15,000 - INR 12.3 lakh

4th Place - $11,000 - INR 9 lakh

5th Place - $8,000 - INR 6.5 lakh

6th - 8th Place - $5,000 - INR 4 lakh

9th and 10th Place - $3,000 - INR 2.5 lakh

11th and 12th Place - $2,500 - INR 2 lakh

13th to 16th Place - $2,000 - INR 1.6 lakh

17th to 24th Place - $1,000 - INR 82K

MVP - $4,000 - INR 3.2 lakh

The registered teams will compete in the first phase, Open Qualifiers, for 32 slots in the three-day Open Finals. The top 16 sides from the second phase will then advance to the Mobile Challenge, where a total of 16 popular squads will be directly invited. These 32 teams will battle in 32 matches, after which only the top 24 teams will move on to the Finals. This also means the bottom eight sides will be knocked out of the PUBG New State Pro Series.

The last two stages, which will be LAN events, will be played for two days each. However, the date and venue for both phases have not been disclosed by the organizer yet.

The Open Qualifiers are all set to start on December 12 and will run until December 20, followed by the Open Finals from December 28 to 30. The Mobile Challenge Stage of the PUBG New State Pro Series will be held from January 5 to 15, 2023.

Apart from this tournament, The Snapdragon Invitational is currently ongoing, where 32 invited teams are competing for a total prize pool of five lakh INR.

