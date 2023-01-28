PUBG New State Pro Series India Grand Finale: Qualified teams, prize pools, when and where to watch 

With the conclusion of the Challenger Finale on January 27, the top 16 teams reached the Grand Finale of the PUBG New State Pro Series. Team S8UL has emerged as the top performer in the Challenger phase and scored 90 points in their eight games. They surprised their opponents with powerful performances and will focus on repeating their exploits in upcoming battles.

The final stage of the event is all set to start today, January 28, and will conclude on January 29. By the end of tomorrow, one team will emerge as champions.

PUBG New State Pro Series India Grand Finale participants

The YouTube and Facebook channels of Nodwin Gaming and ESL India will broadcast the Grand Finale from 5 pm IST in Hindi. These 16 teams will compete for the trophy in 12 matches in the next stage:

Team S8UL Wanted Gaming Big Brother Esports Team Insane Reckoning Esports Deadrow Team GodLike Global Esports Team XO Team Tamilas NexGen Chemin Esports Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Team XSpark Team ESN

Fans will witness a nerve-wracking battle between 16 teams across the next two days. A tournament has a total prize pool of ₹1 crore, which will be distributed among its participants. The winner will earn ₹21 lakhs, while the second, third, and fourth teams will receive 15, 12, and 8.8 lakh rupees, respectively. The eight squads that failed to reach the final stage from the Challenger Finale were awarded $80K each.

Wanted Gaming stunned fans with their extraordinary display of skill in the previous phase, leapfrogging some experienced teams to gain second place. Big Brother and Insane also played well in the Challenger Finale.

GodLike was the best-performing squad in the PUBG New State Mobile Challenger phase. However, they claimed the sixth spot in the previous round after losing their rhythm on Day 2.

Team XO has seen mediocre results so far in the tournament. However, the organization will aim to end its campaign on a bright note by acquiring a respectable position in the upcoming Grand Finale.

The 17th to 24th-ranked teams from the Challenger Finale have been knocked out of the PUBG New State event. Some famous squads like Gods Reign, Revenant, and Udog India couldn't secure their places in the final stage.

FS Esports and The World of Battle, who finished in the 17th and 18th spots in the previous round, must have been heartbroken as they failed to make it to the Grand Finale by a slender margin of three points.

