PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale: Overall standings, top 16 qualify for Grand Finale

The Challenger Finale of the PUBG New State Pro Series concluded on January 27, with the top sixteen teams advancing to the Grand Finale, which starts on January 28. Fan Favorite Team S8UL ended the Challenger stage with 90 points while maintaining their pole position.

With 68 points, underdog squad Wanted Gaming was right behind them in second place, and Big Brother Esports displayed an admirable performance to take the third spot.

Team GodLike had a slow day today, falling to seventh place on the overall table, while Team XSpark made the top 16 after their praiseworthy performances in the last game. This squad is currently in the 15th spot. Two stalwarts, Gods Reign and Revenant Esports failed to advance to the next the stage and were eliminated along with six other teams.

PUBG New State Challenger Finale Day 2 match-wise standings

Team S8UL earned the first position in the Challenger Finale of PUBG New State Pro Series (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Reckoning Esports started the day with a win on the classic map of Erangel, which was played between Groups A and B. However, it was Team S8UL that continued their fabulous run and topped the match standings thanks to their 13 frags.

The second match was once again dominated by Reckoning Esports, who acquired 12 frags. They employed some rotations, which worked in their favor. Global Esports was out early on in the game but had still managed to grab eight eliminations. Their fragger, Rahul, acquired five kills alone and was declared the MVP of the match.

Big Brother Esports dominated the third match to strengthen their rankings on the scoreboard. The side's coordinated gameplay paid off, and they won the match with 11 frags. Team GodLike presented an aggressive performance in the match but were eliminated early on.

Revenant and Gods Reign came 19th and 20th in the Challenger Finale of PUBG New State Pro Series (image via Nodwin Gaming)

Wanted Gaming benefited from Nik being the only player left in the final circle, and they went on to win the game with four frags. However, Deadrow Esports took the top spot in the match standings after their second-place finish with 12 kills.

Wanted Gaming continued its winning streak by clinching the fifth match of the day with 13 eliminations. Team Insane went berserk at the start of this game and managed to grab 10 frags. XSpark also raked in nine important points.

The final match of this PUBG New State Pro Series stage, played between Groups B and C, was won by Insane Esports with 11 kills. Team XSpark, with their healing battle, managed to acquire second place with five frags, while Wanted Gaming was again among the top teams.

Poll : 0 votes