Global Esports announces PUBG New State Mobile roster

On January 3, 2023, Global Esports officially announced their roster for PUBG New State, ahead of the Pro Series Mobile Challenger phase to which the organization has been invited. This will be the third stage of the mega event, where 16 invited and 16 qualified squads will battle it out for 24 slots in the Finale.

The popular Indian organization announced the new roster on their official Instagram handle:

"Please welcome our New State Roster. Join us on this new journey and witness young guns in action at the Snapdragon Pro Series Tournament, starting 5th January 2023."

A closer look at Global Esports' PUBG New State roster

The Indian organization's official PUBG New State roster is as follows:

Noddy Shubham Sanjay Jaybhaye (AJ) Rahul Sj27 Rj75

On January 5, 2023, the roster will participate in their first event under the organization's banner and are hoping for a great breakthrough in their first official competition.

Previously, this squad competed in the TEC PUBG New State Mobile Open under the team name of 'The Unstoppables', where they secured fifth place on the overall leaderboard. They offered a fair amount of resistance to the event's top-performing teams and earned a respectable position. Eventually, this event was won by S8UL Esports.

In the Snapdragon Invitational, this squad was part of Team Insane and finished 10th in the Grand Finals with an average performance. By now, they would likely have worked on their mistakes and learnt their opponents' strategies as several of the teams that played in that tournament will also be competing in the upcoming Mobile Challenger.

Sj27 and Rj75 have been playing together for a long time and have accumulated a great deal of experience while participating in numerous third-party events. Both players were members of team Direct Rush in the Villager Esports Winter Masters Invitational, which was held in April this year, where they placed eighth on the total scoreboard.

The two players also played under the same team in the Upthrust Esports Challengers Showdown Season 1 event, where they claimed the eighth spot. The other three players in Global Esports' have participated in several prominent events over the past few months as well.

PUBG New State's popularity has seen several Indian organizations sign rosters for Krafton's battle royale in recent months. After the announcement of the Pro Series with a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore, popular esports organizations within the country such as S8UL and GodLike revealed their squads for the title as well.

The first half of 2022 was incredibly successful for Global Esports with their BGMI team clinching a number of tournaments, but the popular game was suddenly banned in July. The organization certainly expects to achieve a similar level of success with their newest roster in the upcoming PUBG New State event.

