Scout reveals Team XSpark roster for PUBG New State Mobile ahead of Pro Series India

Indian gaming star Tanmay "Scout" Singh unveiled Team XSpark's roster for PUBG NEW State Mobile, the newest Battle-Royale game from South Korean publisher Krafton. The squad has received an invitation to ESL's ongoing event, PUBG New State Pro Series India, which has a hefty prize pool of $123K (around 1 crore INR).

Scout revealed the roster for the side on his YouTube channel, where he disclosed that popular BGMI pro Hector — from Team Soul — will play for Team XSpark as an IGL (in-game leader) in the Pro Series. His inclusion in the squad will definitely boost their performance, as he was one of the top young talents in the Battlegrounds Mobile India scene before the game was banned.

Scout, an experienced PUBG Mobile/BGMI player, will also be on the team as a fifth player. He and Hector recently competed in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational and played for Team 7Sea and Team Soul, respectively. The official roster for XSpark is mentioned below.

Team XSpark's PUBG New State roster for Pro Series

The lineup for Team XSpark includes the following names:

Hector Darklord Humanoid Syed Scout

All five members of the squad have a good deal of experience in the Battle-Royale genre, as they have previously competed in several BGMI tournaments. This will give them an advantage in the PUBG New State tournament.

Scout is among the most seasoned players in India and has been competing in the esports scene for over four years now. Moreover, Darklord and Syed have played for Team XSpark before in official BGMI tournaments. The five-man squad will look to earn a respectable spot in the Pro Series.

S8UL Esports, GodLike, Team XO, Global Esports, and some other popular organizations will also be part of the tournament. Some of the invited teams will play with their former BGMI players. The remaining sides have recently revealed their exclusive rosters for PUBG New State.

A total of 16 invited teams will compete directly in the third phase of the event, Mobile Challenger. They will be joined by 16 other squads coming from the Open Finals. After an intense battle between experienced and underdog teams across 32 matches, the top 24 teams on the overall leaderboard will progress to the Finals, where they will fight for their place in the Grand Finale.

Since the ban on BGMI in India, the popularity of PUBG New State has been growing one day at a time. With the entry of their favorite organizations and players in the esports scene of the title, fans are looking forward to witnessing exciting matches in the upcoming competition.

