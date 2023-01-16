PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger Day 8: Overall standings, top 24 teams qualify for Finale

The Mobile Challenger stage of the PUBG New State Pro Series has finally come to a close. The event saw 32 teams play 22 matches spread over eight match days, with only 24 qualifying for the Finale. Fan favorites GodLike Esports emerged as the best team with 244 points, thanks largely to their balanced and consistent gameplay.

Gods Reign jumped eight spots on the final day to come in second. The squad secured an incredible 80 points on the final day and had the most frags with 147.

Nextgen showed their class by securing third place with 241 points, while Try Hard secured sixth place. Team S8ul also had good outings as they finished ninth and qualified for the finals.

Match-wise highlights of PUBG New State Mobile Challenger Day 8

Top 16 squads rankings of PUBG New State Mobile Challenger (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Global Esports took advantage of the high ridge and won the day's first match with 10 frags. Marcos Gaming was behind them with eight frags.

Gods Reign, with their perfect rotation, managed to win the second match of Troi with 11 frags. Bad Devils secured second, while Reckoning took third place with seven and one frags, respectively.

Marcos Gaming won the third match of the day with 14 frags. MG Shadow was the only player left in the final circle of the game, while the other three teams engaged in a healing battle. Team Nextgen were eliminated earlier, but they claimed nine important frags.

Nextgen was aggressive in the fourth match and managed 13 frags. Hector took his team, XSpark, to second place thanks to a healing battle, while S8ul claimed only two frags.

Top 24 advance to PUBG New State Challenger Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Wanted Gaming came out of nowhere to win the fifth match played between Group B and D with 10 frags. However, Gods Reign topped the match standings with 13 eliminations.

The last match of the PUBG New State Mobile Challenger, played between Group B and D in Troi, was clinched by Global Esports, but Gods Reign once again showcased magnificent performances to top the match standings with 12 frags.

Some popular teams like Marcos Gaming, TSM, and Enigma Gaming did not qualify for the Finale, demonstrating the fierce competition in this event. The Mobile Challenger Finale of the PUBG New State Pro Series will kick off on January 26.

