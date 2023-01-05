PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger: Groups, schedule, and where to watch 

On January 4, ESL revealed the groups for the PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger Stage. This is the competition's third phase featuring 32 teams. Out of them, 16 have been invited, while the rest have earned their spots after performing brilliantly in the Open Qualifier Finale.

The third phase will feature four groups, each containing eight teams. The Mobile Challenger Stage kicks off on January 5 and will run until January 15. Day 1 of the event will see teams from Group A and B battling in five matches spread across two maps: Erangel and Trio. The top 24 teams, based on their performances in the Mobile Challenger, will reach the Challenger Finale. Interested fans can watch the competition unfold in Hindi on the YouTube channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming at 5 pm IST.

PUBG New State Pro Series: Mobile Challenger groups

Here are the four groups in the third phase:

Group A

Udog India Bad Evils Kingsman Reckoning Esports Team S8UL Marcos Gaming Team Insane 7Sea Esports

Group B

Try Hard The Five Chief Team Zero Gravity Wanted Gaming Team GodLike Team Tamilas Team XO Skylightz Gaming

Group C

Team Nexgen Naughty Zods Direct Rush True Rippers Team XSpark Revenant TSM Enigma Gaming

Group D

Big Brother Esports Troy Tamilas ESP The World of Battle WSF Esports Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras Chemin Esports Gods Reign

Initially, Pusher Esports qualified for the PUBG New State Mobile Challenger. However, they were banned after violating the rules of the competition. The team had allowed an underage player in their roster to play in the Open Qualifier Stage. Team Zero Gravity, who was in 17th place in that phase, replaced them.

Team XO is expected to be one of the best performers in the PUBG New State tournament, as they came out victorious in the previous Invitational contest. The squad's roster features their BGMI players, who undoubtedly have a lot of experience competing in the Battle Royale genre.

TSM, Team XSpark, Hyderabad Hydras, 7Sea, and a few other teams also contain former BGMI professionals, who certainly have a better understanding of the mode compared to underdogs.

Popular teams S8UL, GodLike, Global Esports, and Skylightz Gaming, on the other hand, have signed dedicated squads for PUBG New State and will focus on getting podium spots in the competition.

UDOG India, Try Hard, and Team Nexgen were the top three squads in the Open Qualifier Finale and will look to maintain their momentum in the third stage to earn their seats for the fourth phase.

