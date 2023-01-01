PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger: Teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The Mobile Challenger stage of the PUBG New State Pro Series is ready to commence on January 5, 2023, featuring 16 qualified and 16 invited teams. After the conclusion of this phase, the top 24 teams from the overall scoreboard will reach the Mobile Challenger Finale, where a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore will be distributed based on their performances.
The Open Qualifier Finale concluded on December 30, where the top 16 out of 32 squads took their positions in the third phase. The names of the 16 invitees were already disclosed a few weeks ago. Now, these 32 teams are getting prepared for their decisive battles in the upcoming phase, at the end of which the bottom eight teams' journey will end.
PUBG New State Pro Series: Mobile Challenger participants
Here are the 32 teams that will fight for their seats in the finale during the upcoming phase.
Invited squads
- GodLike Esports
- S8UL Esports
- Skylightz Gaming
- Team Tamilas
- Team XO
- Marcos Gaming
- 7Sea Esports
- TSM India
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Chemin Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Team iNSANE Esports
- Team XSpark
- Gods Reign
- Revenant Esports
- Global Esports
Qualified teams
- UDOG India
- Try Hard
- Team Nexgen
- Big Brother Esports
- Kingsman
- Wanted Gaming
- The Five Chief
- Bad Evils
- Team Eagle Warriors
- Pusher Esports
- Direct Rush
- The World of Battle
- WSF Esports
- Reckoning Esports
- Naughty Zods
- Troy Tamilas ESP
Heading into it, Team XO's confidence will be high as the squad recently won the PUBG New State Invitational. Their BGMI roster plays for the organization in this title as well, who are already experienced in the Battle Royale genre.
Rivals S8UL and GodLike, who have signed their dedicated rosters for the game, also had a fantastic run in the Invitational tournament, taking the second and third positions, respectively. Other big invitees like TSM, Skylightz, and Global Esports will also look to earn their spot in the top 24 at the PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger.
UDOG India was the best performer in the Qualifier Finale, managing to collect the most points among the 32 participants. Try Hard, Nexgen, and Big Brother Esports fought brilliantly and captured the second, third, and fourth spots respectively on the overall leaderboard. They showed amazing resistance until the very end.
The qualified teams will face tough opponents in the third stage, but they are ready to prove themselves on the bigger stage. The tournament is being broadcast on the YouTube channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming.