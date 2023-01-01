PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger: Teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The Mobile Challenger stage of the PUBG New State Pro Series is ready to commence on January 5, 2023, featuring 16 qualified and 16 invited teams. After the conclusion of this phase, the top 24 teams from the overall scoreboard will reach the Mobile Challenger Finale, where a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore will be distributed based on their performances.

ESL India @ESL_India Congratulations to the 16 Teams who have qualified for SPS NEW STATE MOBILE Open, Challenger Stage!



Stay tuned as the action resumes from 5th Jan 2023 5PM IST.



Follow us to know more @esl_india @nodwingaming



#newstatemobile #esports #gaming #indiangaming #tournament Congratulations to the 16 Teams who have qualified for SPS NEW STATE MOBILE Open, Challenger Stage!Stay tuned as the action resumes from 5th Jan 2023 5PM IST.Follow us to know more@esl_india @nodwingaming 👏Congratulations to the 16 Teams who have qualified for SPS NEW STATE MOBILE Open, Challenger Stage!Stay tuned as the action resumes from 5th Jan 2023 5PM IST.Follow us to know more 👉 @esl_india @nodwingaming#newstatemobile #esports #gaming #indiangaming #tournament https://t.co/IV2czGT3dj

The Open Qualifier Finale concluded on December 30, where the top 16 out of 32 squads took their positions in the third phase. The names of the 16 invitees were already disclosed a few weeks ago. Now, these 32 teams are getting prepared for their decisive battles in the upcoming phase, at the end of which the bottom eight teams' journey will end.

ESL India @ESL_India Watch the Invited Teams Compete for the TOP SPOT! SPS



Broadcast Channels:

YT/ESLIndiaPremiership

FB/ESLinIndia

Loco/ESL_India

YT/NodwinGaming

FB/NODWINGaming

Loco/NodwinGaming_Hindi



#newstate Watch the Invited Teams Compete for the TOP SPOT! SPS #NEWSTATEMOBILE Open Challenger Stage starts from 5th Jan 2023Broadcast Channels:YT/ESLIndiaPremiershipFB/ESLinIndiaLoco/ESL_IndiaYT/NodwinGamingFB/NODWINGamingLoco/NodwinGaming_Hindi 👀Watch the Invited Teams Compete for the TOP SPOT! SPS #NEWSTATEMOBILE Open Challenger Stage starts from 5th Jan 2023💥📺Broadcast Channels:⭐ YT/ESLIndiaPremiership⭐ FB/ESLinIndia⭐ Loco/ESL_India⭐ YT/NodwinGaming⭐ FB/NODWINGaming⭐ Loco/NodwinGaming_Hindi#newstate https://t.co/LngCbiJAHI

PUBG New State Pro Series: Mobile Challenger participants

Here are the 32 teams that will fight for their seats in the finale during the upcoming phase.

Invited squads

GodLike Esports S8UL Esports Skylightz Gaming Team Tamilas Team XO Marcos Gaming 7Sea Esports TSM India Hyderabad Hydras Chemin Esports Enigma Gaming Team iNSANE Esports Team XSpark Gods Reign Revenant Esports Global Esports

Qualified teams

UDOG India Try Hard Team Nexgen Big Brother Esports Kingsman Wanted Gaming The Five Chief Bad Evils Team Eagle Warriors Pusher Esports Direct Rush The World of Battle WSF Esports Reckoning Esports Naughty Zods Troy Tamilas ESP

Heading into it, Team XO's confidence will be high as the squad recently won the PUBG New State Invitational. Their BGMI roster plays for the organization in this title as well, who are already experienced in the Battle Royale genre.

Rivals S8UL and GodLike, who have signed their dedicated rosters for the game, also had a fantastic run in the Invitational tournament, taking the second and third positions, respectively. Other big invitees like TSM, Skylightz, and Global Esports will also look to earn their spot in the top 24 at the PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger.

ESL India @ESL_India



Join us back for the Challenger Stage! Starting 5th Jan 2023.



#newstatemobile #esports #gaming 🤩 What a week!! As we step towards the Challenger Stage! Here are the results of SPS NEW STATE MOBILE Open Qualifier Finale Day 3. The stakes are only gonna get higher.Join us back for the Challenger Stage! Starting 5th Jan 2023. 🤩 What a week!! As we step towards the Challenger Stage! Here are the results of SPS NEW STATE MOBILE Open Qualifier Finale Day 3. The stakes are only gonna get higher.🔥👉Join us back for the Challenger Stage! Starting 5th Jan 2023.#newstatemobile #esports #gaming https://t.co/a54nikCVhU

UDOG India was the best performer in the Qualifier Finale, managing to collect the most points among the 32 participants. Try Hard, Nexgen, and Big Brother Esports fought brilliantly and captured the second, third, and fourth spots respectively on the overall leaderboard. They showed amazing resistance until the very end.

The qualified teams will face tough opponents in the third stage, but they are ready to prove themselves on the bigger stage. The tournament is being broadcast on the YouTube channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming.

Poll : 0 votes