The PUBG New State Pro Series Open Qualifier Finale concluded on December 30. The top 16 squads from the overall standings are going to the third phase, Mobile Challenger. Meanwhile, the remaining 16 squads' campaigns have come to an end.

UDOG India earned the pole position on Day 3 with 101 points, closely followed by Try Hard (98) and Nexgen (97) in the second and third spots. Big Brother and Kingsman also played brilliantly, coming fourth and fifth on the overall scoreboard.

Qualified teams for PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

WSF and Reckoning Epsorts managed to book their tickets for the third phase. Team Zero Gravity and Defending Champion failed to make the cut for the Mobile Challenger. Hell Esports had a poor tournament, as they scored only seven points in this stage and came last in the overall table.

Day 3 highlights of PUBG New State Pro Series Open Qualifier

The first match involving Groups B and C saw Team Nexgen winning a seven-kill Chicken Dinner on Erangel. Try Hard came second with two frags, while Bad Devils were behind them with eight eliminations.

With another fabulous display of skills, Bad Evils won the second match with seven kills. In their two games today, the side collected 39 points — almost twice as much as they scored in the first two days. The World of Battle and DB Esports acquired 19 and 18 points in the second match.

Top 16 squads standings of PUBG New State OQ Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Big Brother Esports got a 10-kill victory in the third game. Pusher Esports and UDOG India earned 18 points each. Kingsman, Nexgen, and Reckoning also performed well in this match.

Heading into the fourth match of Day 3, Try Hard was in pole position with 98 points without a single Chicken Dinner. Nextgen and Big Brother were behind them with 88 and 77 points, with two Chicken Dinners on the overall leaderboard.

Maintaining their momentum, Pusher Esports came third with 10 kills and emerged as table toppers with 23 points when the fourth game ended. However, Aslaa secured the Chicken Dinner with four finishes, while Bad devils claimed the second spot.

Eliminated teams from PUBG New State OQ Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Kingsman, with an impressive 14 frags, grabbed the Chicken Dinner in match five. Team Zero Gravity and Heavenly Coffee saw a slow game, securing second and third positions with two and one kills, respectively.

UDOG India clinched the sixth match with two eliminations. Wanted Gaming played aggressively and came second with 11 eliminations, followed by The Five Chief.

The PUBG New State Pro Series Mobile Challenger will begin on January 5, 2023.

