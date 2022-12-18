PUBG New State Pro Series India: 16 invited teams revealed 

The Open Qualifiers of the Snapdragon PUBG New State: Pro Series is set to kick off on December 20, 2022. ESL India recently revealed the names of the invited teams who will fight directly in the third phase of the event.

In total, $123K (around 1 crore) will be distributed among the top 24 teams of the tournament, out of which $24K (nearly 20 lakh) will be awarded to the crown champion.

16 teams invited to PUBG New State Pro Series

The 16 invited squads will be pitted against the 16 teams qualifying from the Open Qualifier Finals (Stage 2). This will be followed by the Mobile Challenger Stage, which will commence on January 5, 2023.

Here are the invited teams:

1) GodLike Esports

2) S8UL Esports

3) Skylightz Gaming

4) Team Tamilas

5) Team XO

6) Marcos Gaming

7) 7Sea Esports

8) TSM India

9) Hyderabad Hydras

10) Chemin Esports

11) Enigma Gaming

12) Team iNSANE Esports

13) Team XSpark

14) God's Reign

15) Revenant Esports

16) Global Esports

These squads belong to a few of the most well-known organizations in India, with some having previously completed in BGMI as well. They will look to carry over the much-needed experience for a similar style game in PUBG New State.

Some of the invited squads have already signed their brand new New State rosters. These include GodLike Esports, S8UL Esports, Skylightz Gaming, Team Tamilas, and Gods Reign.

Player and performance overview of invited teams

GodLike Esports, who recently signed a brand new roster, are in red-hot form. The team previously won the PUBG New State Mobile Open under S8UL Esports and will look to relive their glory while playing in GodLike.

On the other hand, S8UL Esports has signed a new squad of talented players who were previously competing under the name of Team IND. The squad also performed well in the Group Stage of the ongoing ESL PUBG: New State Invitational.

Skylightz Gaming was one of the first Indian organizations to sign a new state roster. The team had an average run in the Mobile Open tournament and finished 9th. They will be hoping to perform better at this event.

Gods Reign had a great run in the New: State Mobile Open where they finished third. Moreover, they have also signed star player Sypher, who had previously led S8UL Esports to a victory in the New State: Mobile Open. The team would be looking to make a mark at the upcoming event.

Team Tamilas, on the other hand, has shown confidence in their former BGMI lineup and carried the same players forward for their New State lineup. With experienced players like AceBlack and Maxy, their team looks stacked.

Team XSpark has also announced their lineup for the PUBG New State tournament, and it includes BGMI players. Hector from Team SouL will be leading the team, with Darklord, Humanoid and Syed supporting him. Sc0ut, the owner of the organisation, will remain as the 5th player in the squad and step in when needed.

