OR Esports announces PUBG New State Mobile roster 

OR Esports announced their entry into PUBG New State Mobile by acquiring Team NextGen's roster, who are currently in a red-hot form. The announcement came through their various social media channels.

They posted a dedicated video that said they were excited to welcome the roster, telling fans to get ready for some new fire fights and chicken dinners from the squad.

OR Esports' PUBG New State Mobile lineup

1) Reactio1

2) Reaper

3) Rithvii

4) 47

Team NextGen has been in supreme touch lately. The squad has given tough competition to all well-known teams and have made a name for themselves among the stalwarts of PUBG New State's esports.

Competing in the Snapdragon Pro Series, they displayed their skill and prowess, finishing third in both the Open Qualifiers and Challenger Stage of the competition. The squad qualified for the tournament after a rigorous battle and stood tall as an underdog squad among the big names in the competition.

While many well-known squads fell short in the early stages of the PUBG New State Pro Series, Team NextGen strategically capitalized on their opportunities and striking at the right moment. The roster is known for their balanced gameplay, focusing equally on placement and elimination.

The squad has had a decent start to the ongoing Challenger Finale stage of the Pro Series as well, where they were placed in the 6th position after the completion of Day 1. They were also able to secure a chicken dinner, ending Day 1 with 27 points and 15 kills.

The backing of an organization like OR Esports will surely boost the confidence of the team as they will look to ease their way into the Grand Finale, which will be played on January 28 and 29.

OR Esports, who were dormant for a while, started making moves in 2023. The organization recently signed a Valorant roster in North America as well.

The company also fields a roster in BGMI, but unfortunately the game has been banned in India since July 2022. Their legacy in the PUBG Mobile circuit is well-known as they are the first and only Indian organization to finish on the podium of an international PUBG Mobile tournament. It was the PMWL 2020 East where their squad achieved this feat, missing out on first place by a few points.

OR Esports has worked with some of the best PUBG Mobile/BGMI players including Mavi, Sc0utop, Viru, Aditya, and many more. By signing this fresh and talented PUBG New State squad, the organization will look to replicate the results they achieved in PUBG Mobile. Their performance will be a major point of interest for OR Esports fans in the New State scene.

