PUBG New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Today, January 26, marked the beginning of PUBG New State Pro Series' Challenger Finale, and fan-favorite Team S8UL ruled the day. They clinched three out of their four matches on the opening day. In total, the team raked in 70 points with the help of 38 frags and are almost through to the grand finale.

Following them are their arch nemesis, GodLike, with 33 frags and 45 points. The roster played aggressively and focussed more on frag points. Team XO gained the third place with 30 points, while Team Tamilas grabbed the third spot with 29 points in their four games.

PUBG New State Challenger Finale Day 1 overview

Day 1 points table of PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team S8UL, with nine frags, claimed the first match of the day played between groups A and B in Erangel. Divine changed the game by winning a 1v3 fight against GodLike. XO Fierce showed a magnificent performance and was named the MVP of the match for his five eliminations.

The second encounter played on Troi map was again won by Team S8UL with 10 frags. They showed balanced gameplay to come out on top with Optic God being named the MVP. Global Esports came second while Big Brother Esports secured third place.

FS Esports played passively to win the third match of the day with four finishes. GodLike played aggressively and garnered 14 points, which included 10 eliminations. Big Brother and Team Insane scored nine and eight points, respectively.

Team XSpark had a poor Day 1 of PUBG New State Challenger Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team Nexgen showed fantastic rotations to win the fourth match of the day with 10 frags. GodLike once again showed their aggressive side and were able to grab 10 frags in the match while Skylightz Gaming came third.

The penultimate match played between Group B and C was won by Chemin Esports with five frags. Although they were eliminated early, Team S8UL went berserk and eliminated 11 enemies. Additionally, Wanted Gaming played aggressively to grab 10 frags.

Team S8UL once again set up a fabulous showing to win the sixth match with eight frags. They looked unstoppable and added a third Chicken Dinner to their list of achievements. Despite being eliminated early, Team XO and Global Esports were among the two next-best teams who each took eight frags.

Tomorrow's final six matches will determine which 16 teams will qualify for the grand finale, and which of the eight rosters will be eliminated from the PUBG New State tournament.

Poll : 0 votes