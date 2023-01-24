Nodwin Gaming reveals groups for PUBG New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale

Nodwin Gaming and ESL have announced the groupings for the upcoming PUBG New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale, featuring a prize pool of ₹1 crore. 24 teams have been divided into three groups, competing over two days to secure a spot in the Grand Finale.

The Challenger Finale will take place on January 26 and 27, and the 24 teams will compete in a round robin format at the LAN event. Only the top 16 from the overall scoreboard will make it to the Grand Finale, which is slated to be played on January 28 and 29.

PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale groups

GodLike, the top-performing team in the Mobile Challenger phase, has been placed in Group A. The second and third teams, Gods Reign and Nexgen have been placed in Group C. Here are the three groups of eight teams each that have qualified from the previous round:

Group A

Team ESN GodLike Esports Reckoning Esports Deadrow Esports Udog India FS Esports Hyderabad Hydas Big Brothers

Group B

True Rippers Esports Chemin Esports Kingman Revenant Global Esports Team Tamilas Team XO S8UL

Group C

Team Insane The World of Battle Skylightz Gaming Team Zero Gravity Wanted Gaming Nexgen Gods Reign Team XSpark

All matches of the Challenger Finale will be broadcast on the YouTube and Facebook channels of Nodwin Gaming and ESL India from 5 pm onwards. The organizers have also confirmed that a 10-point scoring system will be implemented in the two upcoming stages. The participants will have to modify their gameplay to collect more points as the new scoring rules lower the placement points compared to the 15-point system.

The previous stage of the PUBG New State event ran across eight match days, with 32 teams fighting for 24 slots in this phase. Some well-known names like Enigma Gaming, TSM, and Marcos Gaming were among the bottom eight teams who failed to progress to the upcoming Finale.

Team ESN has acquired the roster of Bad Devils, who was in 12th place in the PUBG New State Mobile Challenger. Team XO and S8UL had good outings in the last phase and are considered top contenders in the tournament. Global Esports and Skylightz will also aim to maintain their momentum.

Team XSpark struggled in the previous phase as they secured only 139 points in 22 games and placed 20th in the overall rankings. Revenant, Chemin, and Hyderabad Hydras also had a difficult time and barely managed to get a spot in the PUBG New State Finale.

