PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale and Grand Finale to follow new points system 

The top 24 teams from the Mobile Challenger Stage will face each other in the PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale. After two days of competition, 16 squads from the overall standings will reserve their places in the tournament's Grand Finale.
A few weeks back, PUBG Mobile implemented this new scoring system for all its 2023 tournaments. Teams will get fewer placement points compared to the 15-point matrix. However, there is no change in kill points, meaning there is still one point for each kill.
ESL India confirmed on January 19 that the 10-point system will be used in the upcoming stages. The winning side in each match will earn 10 placement points, five less than the previous rule, while the second and third-placed squads will receive six and five placement points. The fourth and fifth-ranked teams will be awarded four and three points, respectively.
The last three stages of the Pro Series were played online, but the remaining two will be held at a LAN event from January 26 to 29. This last phase of the tournament will feature a ₹1 crore prize pool, of which ₹21 lahks will be awarded to the champion, while the bottom eight teams eliminated during the Challenger Finale will receive ₹80K each.
New points system for PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale and Grand Finale
Here's the new scoring system that will be followed in the next two stages:
- 1st Place - 10 points
- 2nd Place - 6 points
- 3rd Place - 5 points
- 4th Place - 4 points
- 5th Place - 3 points
- 6th Place - 2 points
- 7th Place - 1 point
- 8th Place - 1 point
- 9th Place - 0 point
- 10th Place - 0 point
- 11th Place - 0 point
- 12th Place - 0 point
- 13th Place - 0 point
- 14th Place - 0 point
- 15th Place - 0 point
- 16th Place - 0 point
- Each Kill - 1 point
The new scoring rules will create more intense competition between teams as they will now shift their focus to elimination points. This transition will definitely make the PUBG New State tournament more enthralling for the viewers.
PUBG New State Challenger Finale teams
The teams below have qualified for the upcoming stage and will battle at the LAN across 12 matches to earn their seats in the Grand Finale. GodLike, S8UL, XSpark, 7SEA, Chemin, etc., will be the top squads to follow at the event. Here are all the participants for the upcoming stage:
- Team GodLike
- Gods Reign
- Team Nexgen
- Big Brother Esports
- Skylightz Gaming
- Try Hard
- Global Esports
- Team XO
- Team S8UL
- Team Insane
- 7SEA Esports
- Bad Davils
- True Rippers
- Team Tamilas
- The World of Battle
- WSF Esports
- Wanted Esports
- Reckoning Esports
- Team Zero Gravity
- Team Xspark
- Revenant
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Chemin Esports
- Udog India
The next stage will be played over the course of two days, where the teams will have to maintain their gameplay consistency to earn a spot in the Grand Finale. You can watch the PUBG New State event on the YouTube channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming at 5 pm IST on match days.