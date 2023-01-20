PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale and Grand Finale to follow new points system 

The top 24 teams from the Mobile Challenger Stage will face each other in the PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale. After two days of competition, 16 squads from the overall standings will reserve their places in the tournament's Grand Finale.

A few weeks back, PUBG Mobile implemented this new scoring system for all its 2023 tournaments. Teams will get fewer placement points compared to the 15-point matrix. However, there is no change in kill points, meaning there is still one point for each kill.

ESL India confirmed on January 19 that the 10-point system will be used in the upcoming stages. The winning side in each match will earn 10 placement points, five less than the previous rule, while the second and third-placed squads will receive six and five placement points. The fourth and fifth-ranked teams will be awarded four and three points, respectively.

The last three stages of the Pro Series were played online, but the remaining two will be held at a LAN event from January 26 to 29. This last phase of the tournament will feature a ₹1 crore prize pool, of which ₹21 lahks will be awarded to the champion, while the bottom eight teams eliminated during the Challenger Finale will receive ₹80K each.

New points system for PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale and Grand Finale

Here's the new scoring system that will be followed in the next two stages:

1st Place - 10 points

2nd Place - 6 points

3rd Place - 5 points

4th Place - 4 points

5th Place - 3 points

6th Place - 2 points

7th Place - 1 point

8th Place - 1 point

9th Place - 0 point

10th Place - 0 point

11th Place - 0 point

12th Place - 0 point

13th Place - 0 point

14th Place - 0 point

15th Place - 0 point

16th Place - 0 point

Each Kill - 1 point

The new scoring rules will create more intense competition between teams as they will now shift their focus to elimination points. This transition will definitely make the PUBG New State tournament more enthralling for the viewers.

PUBG New State Challenger Finale teams

The teams below have qualified for the upcoming stage and will battle at the LAN across 12 matches to earn their seats in the Grand Finale. GodLike, S8UL, XSpark, 7SEA, Chemin, etc., will be the top squads to follow at the event. Here are all the participants for the upcoming stage:

Team GodLike Gods Reign Team Nexgen Big Brother Esports Skylightz Gaming Try Hard Global Esports Team XO Team S8UL Team Insane 7SEA Esports Bad Davils True Rippers Team Tamilas The World of Battle WSF Esports Wanted Esports Reckoning Esports Team Zero Gravity Team Xspark Revenant Hyderabad Hydras Chemin Esports Udog India

The next stage will be played over the course of two days, where the teams will have to maintain their gameplay consistency to earn a spot in the Grand Finale. You can watch the PUBG New State event on the YouTube channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming at 5 pm IST on match days.

