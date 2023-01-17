Create

PUBG New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale: Teams, schedule, prize pool and more

By Gametube
Modified Jan 17, 2023 09:32 PM IST
PUBG New State Challenger Finale will start on January 26 (Image via Sportskeeda)
With the conclusion of the Mobile Challenger phase of the PUBG New State Pro Series, 24 teams have been finalized for the Finale, which will be played on January 26 and 27. ESL has also confirmed that the remaining two stages will be played at the LAN; however, the venue of the event has not yet been revealed.

These 24 teams will fight for two days for the 16 slots in the Grand Finale, which will be held on January 28 and 29. A total of one crore rupees has been allocated for the prize pool that will be distributed among the competitors based on their results in the upcoming phases.

PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale participants

Here are the names of the 24 teams that qualified for the next phase:

  1. Team GodLike
  2. Gods Reign
  3. Team Nexgen
  4. Big Brother Esports
  5. Skylightz Gaming
  6. Try Hard
  7. Global Esports
  8. Team XO
  9. Team S8UL
  10. Team Insane
  11. 7SEA Esports
  12. Bad Davils
  13. True Rippers
  14. Team Tamilas
  15. The World of Battle
  16. WSF Esports
  17. Wanted Esports
  18. Reckoning Esports
  19. Team Zero Gravity
  20. Team Xspark
  21. Revenant
  22. Hyderabad Hydras
  23. Chemin Esports
  24. Udog India

Both the upcoming stages will also be live-streamed on ESL India and Nodwin Gaming's YouTube channels.

Prize Pool distribution for Challenger Finale and Grand Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
Team GodLike was the best team in the previous stage, showing great exploits throughout their 22 matches. They clinched four Chicken Dinners and scored 244 points at an average of around 11. Gods Reign was only two points behind them and put up a tough fight.

Nexgen and Big Brother have also had mesmerizing outings, managing their consistency till the end. Skylightz Gaming and Global Esports peaked at the right time and finished in fifth and seventh place respectively.

Two big names, Team XO and S8UL, did their job well and earned their spots easily in the PUBG New State Challenger Finale. Both powerhouses will target the title in the event. 7SEA, Team Tamilas, and WSF had a mediocre run in the previous edition, as they struggled in some games.

Team Xspark, Revenant, and Chemin were inconsistent but eventually qualified. These teams need to work on their strategies to bounce back in the Finale. Udog India, the top team in the PUBG New State Qualifier Finale stage, couldn't deliver the same performance and finished 24th in the table. The team will certainly hope to return to their natural form.

