PUBG New State Pro Series India Challenger Finale: Teams, schedule, prize pool and more

With the conclusion of the Mobile Challenger phase of the PUBG New State Pro Series, 24 teams have been finalized for the Finale, which will be played on January 26 and 27. ESL has also confirmed that the remaining two stages will be played at the LAN; however, the venue of the event has not yet been revealed.

These 24 teams will fight for two days for the 16 slots in the Grand Finale, which will be held on January 28 and 29. A total of one crore rupees has been allocated for the prize pool that will be distributed among the competitors based on their results in the upcoming phases.

PUBG New State Pro Series Challenger Finale participants

Here are the names of the 24 teams that qualified for the next phase:

Team GodLike Gods Reign Team Nexgen Big Brother Esports Skylightz Gaming Try Hard Global Esports Team XO Team S8UL Team Insane 7SEA Esports Bad Davils True Rippers Team Tamilas The World of Battle WSF Esports Wanted Esports Reckoning Esports Team Zero Gravity Team Xspark Revenant Hyderabad Hydras Chemin Esports Udog India

Both the upcoming stages will also be live-streamed on ESL India and Nodwin Gaming's YouTube channels.

Prize Pool distribution for Challenger Finale and Grand Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team GodLike was the best team in the previous stage, showing great exploits throughout their 22 matches. They clinched four Chicken Dinners and scored 244 points at an average of around 11. Gods Reign was only two points behind them and put up a tough fight.

Nexgen and Big Brother have also had mesmerizing outings, managing their consistency till the end. Skylightz Gaming and Global Esports peaked at the right time and finished in fifth and seventh place respectively.

Two big names, Team XO and S8UL, did their job well and earned their spots easily in the PUBG New State Challenger Finale. Both powerhouses will target the title in the event. 7SEA, Team Tamilas, and WSF had a mediocre run in the previous edition, as they struggled in some games.

Team Xspark, Revenant, and Chemin were inconsistent but eventually qualified. These teams need to work on their strategies to bounce back in the Finale. Udog India, the top team in the PUBG New State Qualifier Finale stage, couldn't deliver the same performance and finished 24th in the table. The team will certainly hope to return to their natural form.

