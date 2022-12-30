5 titles like Fortnite you should try out in 2023

Fortnite is a third-person battle-royale game that may not be very popular among old-school veteran players, but it’s certainly a favorite among adolescents across the globe. The title has captured the hearts of millions through its steadfast gameplay, multiple game modes, and large battle royale arenas where up to 100 players can duke it out for survival.

However, if you are someone who has already played Fortnite and is looking for some fresh new pastures to hunt, here’s a quick list of alternatives that you can check out.

Call of Duty: Warzone, Ring of Elysium, and 3 other Fortnite alternatives worth trying out this winter

1) Apex Legends

Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Apex Legends is a terrific FPS battle royale whose frantic and claustrophobic gameplay will test players’ precision shooting to their limits. Players can team up with three of their friends and choose from 10 unique agents with unique abilities. This is something that those familiar with Overwatch and Valorant will be able to relate to.

Players can expect Apex Legends to be pretty competitive initially. They should be ready for some bashing before they familiarize themselves with the title’s unique gameplay style. This FPS battle royale title is certainly not for the faint-hearted and will keep players on their toes the entire time.

Unlike Fortnite, which can accommodate up to 100 players in its battle royale arena, Apex Legends pits 60 players against each other in groups of three.

2) Call of Duty: Warzone

Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the hottest battle royale games on the market right now. Instead of following the traditional storyline of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in Warzone, players fight off against one another in a massive 150-player battle royale setting (even more players than in Fortnite).

The game has a decent weapon collection, where attachments come with guns. Moving around searching for attachments is no longer a worry.

3) Knives Out

Platforms: Windows, Android, and iOS

Knives Out is a game that Fortnite players will immediately relate to. This third-person battle royale pits 100 players against one another in a single-survivor Deathmatch. In a team battle royale match, teams of five tussle to survive.

Like Fortnite, Knives Out is also available on mobile devices. If players are looking for a like-for-like replacement for Fortnite on a mobile screen, Knives Out is the battle royale to pick.

4) Ring of Elysium

Platform: Windows

Ring of Elysium is perhaps the only title with an in-depth character development feature like Fortnite. The game is also an extremely challenging FPS battle royale adventure, and the gameplay is nerve-wracking.

Like Fortnite, Ring of Elysium requires players to scavenge for resources to survive. It is an incredibly well-made battle-royale experience offering diverse avatar design features. The only downside is that the game is only available on PC.

5) Escape from Tarkov

Platform: Windows

Name any competitive tactical shooter or battle royale title, and nothing will even come closer to the intensity and realism that Escape from Tarkov offers. This game is made to drive players nuts.

Technically, Escape from Tarkov is a tactical shooter with a few RPG elements built within the map. Players can team up with friends if they wish to, but that’s at their own peril because there will be friendly fire.

Bullets are as valuable as liquid cash during a recession and stock market crash. Players dare not miss their shot because that may come and bite them with instant karma.

Escape from Tarkov is technically not a battle royale. The ultimate objective is to escape from the region. It is a tactical shooter that revolves around survival and looting more than anything else. One can win the game without killing any player. However, at the end of the day, players will know what it’s really like to be in a warzone.

