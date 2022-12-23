Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on RPG games

The Steam Winter Sale for 2022 has gone live, and exploring some of the best RPGs you could pick up during the holiday season is fitting. There are plenty of amazing sales on the Steam client, but that doesn’t mean the games are worth buying. Just because a game is cheap doesn’t make it good.

Looking through the Steam Winter Sale in 2022, audiences are bound to find several titles that provide qualitative entertainment. I considered the gameplay’s length, quality, price, and overall popularity for this list. This is a list of primarily RPGs developed in the 'West' or have a decidedly Western aesthetic. JRPGs will get their own Steam Winter Sale list.

These RPG titles are must-buy during the Steam Winter Sale

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Sale: 50% off ($29.99, normally $59.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a new lease on life thanks to the major updates it received this year. A game that was panned by many gamers now has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam. The Steam Winter Sale has this game available for 50% off, making it more than worth the cost.

The title lets you loose in the vast Night City, where you can live the life you want as you try to remove the cybernetic implant in your body. It tells a memorable story in a post-apocalyptic world, without a doubt.

With lots of ways to build and play, and important decisions to make, this RPG is a must-play, and it’s on sale for the holidays in the Steam Winter Sale.

2) Elden Ring

Sale: 30% off ($41.99, normally $59.99)

Of course, Elden Ring is on the list. Although a From Software/Bandai Namco game, the overall aesthetic is Western. For that reason, it’s of the best RPG deals you can get for the Steam Winter Sale 2022. One of the best games of 2022, it may not have a considerable discount, but it’s still an excellent purchase.

With dozens of bosses and hundreds of ways to build your character, Elden Ring offers so much replayability. In short, God has gone missing, and monsters are running amok. The player, known as The Tarnished, is trying to become the Elden Lord. It has profound, fascinating lore, incredibly challenging gameplay, and many hidden secrets.

It even added a new PVP area recently in the form of the Colosseum. This is the ideal title if you want an RPG in the Steam Winter Sale that will challenge you.

3) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Sale: 50% off ($29.99, normally $59.99)

One of my favorite games of the year, fans of D&D and Borderlands owe it to themselves to pick up this game in the Steam Winter Sale. Tiny Tina is running a game of Bunkers and Badasses, and for my money, it’s the best Borderlands game in years. The storytelling is top-notch, and it deals with sensitive topics in a very endearing way.

Tiny Tina, who doesn’t want to be alone anymore, is running a few others through a game of Bunkers and Badasses in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It has a blend of comedy and dark, tragic storytelling that fans of the franchise expect, with a bright, colorful, fantasy aesthetic. You can play online in multiplayer, an excellent title to pick up during the Steam Winter Sale.

4) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Sale: 75% off ($19.99, normally $59.99)

The Mass Effect trilogy are the games I’ve played the least on this list of RPG titles to pick up in the Steam Winter Sale. Even with that in mind, I recognize and respect the impact of Mass Effect on western RPGs.

Remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the first three games in the franchise and over 40 DLCs. 15 bucks for three of the most critically acclaimed RPGs of all time. Three classic games updated for more systems are a bargain among the many titles in the Steam Winter Sale.

5) Stardew Valley

Sale: 40% off ($8.99, normally $14.99)

There isn’t much to say about Stardew Valley that hasn’t already been said. It’s not a surprise that this game is one of the best RPG titles in the Steam Winter Sale. It is a cute, charming farming game that hearkens back to the days of games like Harvest Moon.

It’s fascinating how many people I’ve spoken to who hate yard work, farming, and those kinds of chores but adore doing it in Harvest Moon. You can mod it, play with friends, and run your farm however you’d like.

There’s so much to see and do in Stardew Valley. It’s nearly a perfect game that doesn’t come around often. Even though I don’t play Stardew Valley often, it's guaranteed to be fun anytime I pick it up and play with my friends. It’s a fantastic game, so go pick it up at this meager price during this sale.

