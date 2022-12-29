5 exciting FPS games set for 2023 release date

The first-person shooter (FPS) genre continues to gain traction thanks to the immersive perspective and often-action-packed gameplay it brings. The forthcoming year is filled with some highly-anticipated releases under the genre from various developers. From new entries in celebrated franchises to brand-new titles that broaden the field of creativity, there is a lot to look forward to.

These 5 FPS games coming in 2023 have grabbed gamers' attention

1) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The first major S.T.A.L.K.E.R. entry in over a decade, Heart of Chornobyl by Ukrainian developer GSC Game World, has high ambitions. Players will once again explore the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone's post-apocalyptic environment in a bid to survive.

Curious mutations and anomalies call this harsh open-world home, so players will need to engage in FPS combat to fend them off. Scour for resources, manage weapons and inventory, and face terrifying odds alongside other survivors in your search for powerful artifacts.

After a series of delays (largely due to the Russia-Ukraine war), it is finally set to be released sometime in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S

2) Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is another post-apocalyptic FPS as part of a debut project by Russian developer Mundfish. The game takes place in the alternate-history Soviet Union in 1955 where robots and other automatons have become a fundamental part of human society. Things go awry as these contraptions go rogue, forcing players to put an end to the chaos.

Armed with an arsenal of weapons, a wide-open world awaits exploration. Armed with a unique power glove, players will be able to use powers like telekinesis or freezing enemies in their tracks - unlike any other Bioshock game.

With visceral combat and bombastic boss fights being a highlight, Atomic Heart will arrive on February 21, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

3) Redfall

Arkane Studios' upcoming FPS project Redfall is quite different from what the team is known for. After legions of vampires take ever the titular town, players must team up to bring them down. The game can be completed either solo or through co-op play.

Each in-game character possesses different abilities, backgrounds, and specializations. The creatures of the night can be encountered in various forms as players explore the open-world town.

The game will be released in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

4) Witchfire

Developed by The Astronauts, Witchfire has turned heads for its mix of FPS and Souls-inspired dark fantasy settings. Tasked with hunting the Witch of the Black Sea and her supernatural army of minions, players will be armed with a variety of weapons and magic. The game will also feature rogue-lite elements. In-game movements are another highlight, allowing fluid maneuverability.

It has also seen a long development cycle and will finally arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2023.

5) I.G.I. Origins

Acting as a prequel to the 2000's cult-classic FPS Project I.G.I., Origins will return to the series' tactical shooter roots. Created and published by Antimatter Games, players take on the role of Michael King, hired by MI6 for covert operations to stop a worldwide war.

Set in a sandbox environment, players will need to carefully plan their approach as they complete mission objectives. They can follow a stealthy approach by taking down patrolling foes or go in all guns blazing.

I.G.I Origins will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

