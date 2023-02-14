Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 (2023): Release date, all new game modes, and more 

The upcoming Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2023 is expected to bring fresh content to the game, including new maps, changes to weapons, and fresh game modes. Moreover, a new Battle Pass will be introduced with various rewards such as operators, camos, and perks that can be earned through leveling up.

The update will also include bug fixes and weapon balancing to enhance the gameplay experience. For those eagerly anticipating the update, here is a comprehensive guide on what to expect.

Everything you need to know about the latest Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 update

Although there is no official release date for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Mobile, it is expected to launch on February 22, Wednesday, based on the current Season 1 Battle Pass end date.

Additionally, the update is anticipated to go live around 4:00 pm PT, consistent with past updates. Activision is expected to confirm the details soon, and we will keep you updated on this front.

A new map is arriving at the Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 update

In the lonesome desert, this slice of Americana erupts on this fast-paced and frenetic map. Battle around the gas station and its surrounding buildings, smack dab in the middle of the badlands. Get frying.



The upcoming Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 is reported to include the multiplayer map Diesel, originally introduced in Black Ops Cold War Season 3. Diesel is a medium-sized battleground with a desert theme, designed for 6v6 combat and gunfight contests.

Since its launch, Diesel has been a popular map among players due to its fast-paced matches.

The Mecha Brawl mode is coming soon

You play as Goliath on Red or Blue team. Expected to have different classes/powerups for the goliath. We will post more details later.



Early leaks suggest that Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 will introduce a new game mode called Mecha Brawl. In this mode, players will control Goliaths from the start, and each Goliath is expected to have its unique power-ups and abilities.

However, the lobby sizes, maps, and scores required to win are still unknown. More information is expected to be revealed about this new game mode in the coming days, so players can look forward to learning more soon.

COD Mobile Season 2 – Game balance change leaks

Note that these are from a private test and subject to change until officially announced.



Currently, there is limited information on what to expect in the upcoming Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 update. The official content has not been revealed yet, and no significant leaks have surfaced, except for weapon balance changes and anticipated lucky draws and boxes.

According to leaks, certain assault rifles will be buffed, and some weapons, such as the CBR 4, DL Q33, and Ballista EM3, will be nerfed.

Additionally, premium cosmetics can be expected in lucky draws featuring legendary rarity cosmetics for GKS and HS0405, along with legendary operator skins for Nyx and Maddox.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Call of Duty Mobile Season 2, we will update you with any new information as it becomes available. Players can look forward to learning more in the coming days.

