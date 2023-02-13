5 best beginner-friendly guns in Call of Duty Mobile (February 2023)

Call of Duty Mobile offers a vast armory of weapons, each with its own exceptional traits and advantages. This can be a daunting experience for new players, rendering it challenging to determine which weapons align with their playing style. This discourse focuses on firearms suitable for players starting their journey in Call of Duty Mobile.

These weapons are carefully selected based on their balanced attributes, such as minimal recoil, moderate fire rate, and remarkable accuracy, making them the ideal choice for players still exploring and refining their playing style.

Whether a player favors a fierce close-quarter combat style or a calculated long-range approach in Call of Duty Mobile, there is always a beginner-friendly weapon that perfectly fits their needs.

5 best guns in Call of Duty Mobile

1) M4 (AR)

The M4 (Image by Activision)

Call of Duty Mobile boasts a comprehensive armory of firearms, yet few are as widely favored as the formidable M4 assault rifle. The M4 boasts a moderate rate of fire, surpassing most rifles yet trailing several submachine guns. The M4 is characterized by its low recoil, making it effortless to wield and easy to maintain accuracy. This attribute contributes to its popularity among novice players.

The M4 also holds a significant advantage, even among veteran players, with its exceptional base accuracy rating of 80. The conjunction of this high accuracy and its mobility rating of 70 makes it one of the premier assault rifles for Call of Duty Mobile players whose playstyle demands a constant state of motion.

Muzzle : QWC Light Compensator

: QWC Light Compensator Barrel : QWC Marksman

: QWC Marksman Optic : 3X Tactical Scope 2

: 3X Tactical Scope 2 Stock : MIP Strike Stock

: MIP Strike Stock Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

2) HVK-30 (AR)

The HVK-30 (Image by Activision)

The HVK-30 is a prominent light machine gun featured in Call of Duty Mobile. Its high rate of fire and minimal recoil make it a widely sought-after weapon for medium to long-range encounters. Even without supplementary attachments or perks, the HVK-30 can dominate game lobbies by eliminating opponents with just three shots and delivering effective performance even at long distances.

Despite its innate power, players can further enhance the HVK-30 by equipping it with various attachments, such as sights, grips, and magazines, to tailor it to their individual playstyle. HVK-30 becomes available to players early and can be acquired by completing a challenge or purchasing it using in-game currency.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : QWC Marksman

: QWC Marksman Optic : Tactical Scope

: Tactical Scope Stock : YKM Combat Stock

: YKM Combat Stock Ammunition: 49 Round Extended Mag

3) AK47 (AR)

The AK47 (Image by Activision)

The AK47 is a formidable fully automatic assault rifle in Call of Duty Mobile that can be obtained relatively early. It boasts an impressive damage output, however, its high recoil makes it difficult to achieve accurate shots. Despite its flaws, the AK47 is a preferred choice for beginners, as it is one of the most iconic and widely-featured assault rifles in games.

The AK47's damage rating stands among the highest in the title, solidifying its reputation as one of the deadliest weapons ever created. While it may not be the best firearm in Call of Duty Mobile, its immense destructive power and timeless appeal make it a popular choice among players.

Muzzle : OWC Light Compensator.

: OWC Light Compensator. Barrel : MIP Light Barrel (Short).

: MIP Light Barrel (Short). Stock : No Stock.

: No Stock. Laser : OWC Laser - Tactical.

: OWC Laser - Tactical. Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip.

4) RUS-79U (SMG)

The RUS-79U (Image by Activision)

The RUS-79U submachine gun in Call of Duty Mobile is a prized acquisition that can be unlocked. The weapon is known for its exceptional rate of fire and manageable recoil, making it a popular choice for players who prefer a rapid playstyle, particularly in close-quarter combat scenarios.

This weapon has been suggested by many pro players in COD Mobile. It is somewhat like a smaller version of the AK-47, albeit better.

The RUS-79U can be customized using attachments such as sights, grips, and magazines to suit the player's preferences in Call of Duty Mobile. Acquirable through completing a challenge or purchasing with in-game currency, this submachine gun is a formidable addition to any player's arsenal.

Barrel: YKM Integral Suppressor Light.

Stock: No Stock.

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical.

Ammunition: 50 Round Extended Mag.

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape.

5) RPD (LMG)

The RPD (LMG) (Image by Activision)

RPD, a formidable light machine gun in Call of Duty Mobile, is optimized for medium to long-range engagements. Despite its unwieldy nature, it compensates with impressive damage output and fire rate. To maximize its performance, a well-constructed loadout is essential to mitigate its mobility limitations.

Players can personalize the RPD to their liking by equipping attachments such as sights, grips, and magazines.

Barrel: RPD 20.8" Pro

Stock: YKM Combat Stock.

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical.

Ammunition: 200 Round Belt.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape.

Poll : 0 votes