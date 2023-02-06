5 best tips to win more games in Call of Duty Mobile, aka COD Mobile (February 2023)

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile), Activision and Timi Studios' shooter, is one of the most famous games on Android and iOS/iPadOS. It is well-known for various reasons, including its higher-end visual quality and a long lineup of gameplay features borrowed from other famous titles from the Call of Duty franchise.

Beginners find COD Mobile a bit complicated due to the availability of several maps and game modes, but it becomes easy to master once they have acquired enough experience. Still, claiming wins in Call of Duty Mobile is more challenging than it seems. Hence, one can employ some tips to increase the frequency of their wins.

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile): The best tips to increase the frequency of wins in February 2023

1) Make the best use of Gunsmith

Use the Gunsmith to modify a weapon in the game (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

The Gunsmith is a feature in Call of Duty Mobile that allows gamers to modify their desired weapon before entering a match in either game mode. One can adjust any weapon using at most five attachments like muzzle, barrel, stock, optic, perk, ammunition, or anything else. These attachments will then influence the gun's performance.

Hence, one can optimize their desired weapon's stability, range, firing rate, damage, and more by using the Gunsmith in COD Mobile. However, one must also ensure they have unlocked all the attachments for a specific weapon in Call of Duty Mobile by increasing its XP with an XP card or the concerned gun in games.

In COD Mobile's MP mode, one can easily use Gunsmith for the weapon they will use in the match, while in Battle Royale, players can access their modified gun through special airdrops. Alternatively, players can use Gunsmith to use a unique weapon blueprint (legendary, epic, or mythic) to overpower their opponents.

2) Opting for a suitable operator skill or BR class

Use the BR classes or operator skills for additional advantage on the battlefield (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Apart from using a modified gun or a unique weapon blueprint, players can benefit from operator skills (MP mode) or BR classes (BR mode), which allows one to showcase a special ability on the battlefield. There are different skills or classes in COD Mobile that suit different playstyles.

Players can pick an operator skill or BR class based on their adopted gameplay strategy. War Machines and Purifiers are great options for attacking in MP matches, while Transform Shield strengthens players' defenses. Other alternatives suit a specific strategy.

BR classes, on the other hand, are classified into five categories, making it far easier for players to pick their suitable option. Hence, one can make the best of their abilities on the battlefield and elevate their chances of victory in a battle royale or multiplayer match.

3) Play with friends for better coordination

Coordination among teammates is vital for winning a game (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Many players prefer the squad mode of BR or MP matches but end up on the losing side due to poor coordination or the selfish behavior of at least one teammate. Thus, it makes more sense to play with in-game friends, especially those aware of one's playstyle and role in the team.

Thus, playing regularly with in-game friends and adopting a particular role in the squad will help players get better results in COD Mobile. Consequently, they can win more games.

4) Adjust HUD and other settings

HUD layout is among the most essential aspects of COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Sometimes, nothing works even if players choose their suitable weapon, Operator skill (or BR class), and play with in-game friends. In such cases, one must consider adjusting COD Mobile's system settings, especially HUD layout and sensitivity.

HUD is the primary feature of any shooter game, which allows players to operate their characters on the battleground.

One must choose a specific HUD for each game mode, as both serve a different purpose. MP mode is played from an FPS perspective and requires gamers to react more effectively and quickly. BR mode, on the other hand, allows players to perform several other actions (in FPS or TPS) than fighting, which includes parachuting, driving, looting, exploring through the map, and more.

Thus, one must go for an aggressive HUD setup like a four-finger claw code in MP mode. At the same time, a three-finger setup works fine for battle royale matches unless players are going to play Alcatraz and Warfare map/mode, which requires quick reactions, much like most multiplayer games in COD Mobile. In Alcatraz's case, one should employ a similar HUD-like MP mode.

Sensitivity is crucial for performing different actions on the battleground (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Similarly, players must also make adjustments to other settings, including sensitivity. They can open the practice or AI mode in the MP section to adjust this and pick the specific settings that suit their movement and handling in a match. Players should also adjust the keys of the HUD layout in a way they are comfortable with and practice hard in the game to become more skillful.

5) Gather experience and learn from mistakes

Focus on gathering experience to keep winning in the game (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Sometimes, it is not easy to win if players repeat the same mistakes. Therefore, it is crucial to learn from the errors and avoid committing them to decrease the shortcomings in a match. For example, if one finds it hard to play aggressively, they should understand their capabilities and go for a balanced strategy to lower the chances of failure.

Apart from learning from mistakes, gathering initial experience from the matches players have lost is also essential. Experience will make players reluctant to commit the same mistakes again. Furthermore, it will allow them to play it safer and increase their game sense. Hence, increasing their frequency of winning matches in COD Mobile.

The experience will further help players master different weapons in Call of Duty Mobile and be more certain about their game plan, which includes using a specific loadout, landing in particular spots, and more. Hence, one can become a seasoned player and outsmart the more skilled opponents to become the ultimate winners.

Note: This list is in no particular order and is based on the writer's preferences.

