7 tips to win more games in PUBG mobile

Everyone wants to get 20 kills in PUBG Mobile every single day. But tell you what? The chances of that happening are slim if you are new to the game or someone who plays PUBG for fun.

You'll get 20 kills when you least expect it. The ultimate goal of a battle royale is to survive, and this guide has some tricks and tips that will help you carry your squad from the initial skirmishes on the map to the end game with ease.

Note: This article reflects the authors' views and choices.

7 tips to rank up fast and become a battle royale master in PUBG mobile

1) Choose your guns wisely

"In the wrong hands, all tools are weapons. In the right hands, everything is a weapon, or nothing is." (Image via PUBG Mobile)

First and foremost, since PUBG has tactical shooter elements, it is essential to know which weapon you are comfortable with. Each weapon has its rate of fire, weight, and so on. Picking up a weapon you are accustomed to will save you a lot of energy and time during the initial skirmishing stages before the circle closes. For instance, the Uzi or SMG may not be the most popular or favorite gun because it takes more than a bullet to kill an enemy. However, the gun does provide tremendous fire rate and accuracy. Eventually, as you get enough loot and kill, you will get some high-end guns.

2) Pick up tactical battles

A wise man never fights a losing battle (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Try not to initiate conflict, and preferably try not to get spotted. Look for places where there is a conflict going on. Try to create havoc by being a third party in the conflict. Always be inside the blue circle and on the high ground whenever possible. Only after you achieve this Goldilocks position, look for some kills.

3) Always check your corners

There is only one corner of the universe you can be sure of at the moment (Image via Battlesong/YouTube)

A simple step to follow whenever entering buildings and rooms. 90% of the time, there won't be any enemies. However, one should always keep checking corners as it might save you one day from being killed in a naïve way. Never go alone whenever checking out alleyways and rooms. You should always have a teammate behind you.

Suppose you are entering a doorway with corners on both sides. So in that situation, you can only check one corner. Hence, the teammate behind you for the rescue.

4) Stick close to your squad and communicate

A Squad that sticks together eats the chicken dinner together (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Try not to stray too far from your teammates. The most obvious reason is that you won't have anyone around to revive you if you get knocked out. And, of course, staying together will give extra firepower during team encounters. It doesn't matter if you are a precision shooter. If your team's communication is poor, you will have much trouble. Calm, steady, and effective communication is the key to success.

5) Do not expose your position

A viper never announces itself before going for its prey, and neither does a tiger or a jaguar (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Try to be nifty while driving around the maps. Do not expose your location while driving around in a vehicle too much. While you are at it, understand those on the high ground have dealt you a mouthfulthose on the high-ground have dealt you a mouthful that they know precisely where you are looting.

6) Landing is the key

Sometimes to succeed, you need to take the road less traveled (Image via PUBG Corporation)

If you want to rank fast, avoid conflict during the early phases, and head straight into the end–game, then you must avoid popular landing spots and choose unnamed landing places with plenty of buildings around to give you and your squad ample firepower.

These landing spots are few and far between across all the maps in PUBG Mobile, but they randomly crop up with high-end weapons.

7) Loot and move like a Ninja

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, and concentrate the mind on the present moment (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Be careful while looting. Looting is the only time players lose attention to what's going around. If you are new to PUBG Mobile, try looting in areas well-covered by hills and forests. Avoid popular landing spots at all costs. Keep moving toward where the blue circle leads your team.

So, these are some of our tricks and tips to get along just fine in PUBG Mobile if you are a newcomer. Keep tabs on us for more game guides and updates.

