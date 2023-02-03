PUBG New State new map: Teaser, name reveal date, size, how to vote, and more

Krafton has released a teaser for its upcoming desert map in PUBG New State, with its name being unveiled on February 18. The latest addition seems similar to Miramar from PUBG Mobile and will be the third battle-royale map in the game.

The publisher released a 17-second teaser of the upcoming map, stating:

"stay calm, it's coming."

It will feature desert plains, unique terrain, and rural areas, offering a different experience for the fans.

PUBG New State: Guess the new name event and map size

While teasing the new map, Krafton announced a poll, allowing fans to guess the map's name. Beginning on February 2, the poll will continue until the map arrives on February 18. Krafton will also giveaway in-game gifts if 30% of the fans vote for the right option.

How to vote for Guess the Name of New Map poll

After clicking on the link, a Doc file will open

Select whatever you want to guess (Casca, Calido, and Lagna)

Press submit

The game teased three names: Casca, Calido, and Lagna, one of which will be used as the official designation for the desert battleground. Fans are excited by this announcement and are waiting to play the map as soon as it goes live.

PUBG New State currently has two maps, namely Troi and Erangel. The former was an all-new futuristic addition, while the latter was a post-apocalyptic version of Erangel. Both the maps are 8x8 in dimensions, while the latest one will be 4x4 KM, which is exactly half the size of these two, as well as PUBG Mobile's Miramar.

With the new map eagerly anticipated, it would be intriguing to see the community's reception upon release. The developers have also released an update for the game, including multiple balance changes and new features in all game modes.

With the inclusion of the desert map, the diversity in PUBG New State esports will also increase, allowing players to compete against the very best.

Although the esports scene for the title has not officially started, several regional third-party events are taking place worldwide. Tournaments in India have increased since the blockage of Krafton's battle royale title, BGMI.

Recently, ESL and Nodwin Gaming organized a ₹1 crore LAN event titled PUBG New State Pro Series, which received a great response from fans. Team XO, who took the crown, was awarded a cash prize of ₹21 lakhs ($25K).

