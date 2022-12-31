5 titles like Valorant you should try out in 2023

Riot Games' Valorant continues to be one of the most renowned online multiplayer games today. The 2020 tactical hero shooter brings slow, team-based methodical FPS gameplay to the table with opposing teams duking it out to complete arena objectives. Throw in a host of varied heroes to pick from and it does explain its ever-growing popularity, in addition to its free-to-play nature.

However, there are plenty of varied options on the market for tactical and/or hero shooters. As such, those who have enjoyed Valorant might want to take a look at other titles in the same genre.

Here are some great existing shooters that Valorant fans could find worth checking out even in 2023

5) Rogue Company

Developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios of Paladins fame, Rogue Company is a fast-paced third-person shooter game. Swoop into the battlefield alongside teammates to complete objectives across maps and game modes. With over two dozen heroes known as "Rogues" to pick from, with their own loadouts and perks, the game allows players enough flexibility to see what fits their taste.

It's not the most sophisticated game out there, but it should appeal to fans of the tactical FPS genre. Rogue Company is free-to-play and available on PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

4) Plants vs Zombies: Battlle for Neighborville

Like its Garden Warfare predecessors, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville combines TPS action with the setting of the iconic tower defense series. Also created by the original game's developer PopCap, the 2019 game is everything that players would come to expect. Pitting the Plants team versus the Zombies, players duke it out across a rage of vibrant maps. Each character on either team has unique movesets, and will feel pretty similar to players that have experience with Overwatch.

Yes, it may lack the tactical aspect of Valorant, but what you would get is a fun experience whose colorful cast of heroes is reason enough to check it out. It is available on PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

3) Ready or Not

Heavily inspired by the underrated SWAT game series, Ready or Not is an immersive tactical FPS game from VOID Interactive. With both single and multiplayer modes included, players will face dire odds when saving hostages from criminal threats. No PvP is available yet, so players will be limited to co-op scenarios with their friends - thankfully it will arrive in the future via updates.

If tactics are what Valorant players are looking for, then this is it. The game is only available on PC as it is currently in early access.

2) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft's long-running Rainbow Six tactical FPS series sees its latest rendition in the form of Rainbow Six Siege. First released back in 2015, Siege has come a long way with numerous changes, updates and additions over the years. However, fundamental gameplay sees a team of Operators engage in squad-based, objective driven gameplay.

The highlights of the game are not just the varied characters to choose from but also the destructible environments, making for dynamic FPS gameplay in addition to the tools and gadgets available.

It is available on PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S and PC.

1) Counter-StrIke: Global Offensive

Honestly, what better option for Valorant players than the franchise that inspired Valorant itself? Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the latest entry in Valve's multiplayer FPS series. Despite being released all the way back in 2012, CSGO's popularity has not vaned in the slightest. Minus the hero aspect, Valorant players who have never given this game a try should feel right at home with its satisfying tactical combat and economy management.

While the game has been released on PS3 and 360 as well, those renditions are fundamentally dead at this point. It is the free-to-play PC version that is the main, continually supported platform for the game and that doesn't look to change even in 2023.

