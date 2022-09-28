Top 5 Rainbow Six Siege defense Operators for beginners (and 5 Operators tailored towards veterans)

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most difficult tactical shooters out there. With that being said, Ubisoft has ensured that new players are able to enjoy the game with good Operators who will help them learn the game faster.

There is a healthy variety of Operators to choose from when it comes to players crafting their own playstyle in the game. Every round in Rainbow Six Siege is extremely dynamic and provides a different experience to players every time, even if they have the exact same line-ups.

It is recommended that new players go for Operators with a fairly easy learning curve in comparison to other options that are better off in the hands of veteran players. This article will list the five best defense Operators that beginners should pick and also lists five who shine in the hands of experienced players in Rainbow Six Siege.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five defense Operators who are great for beginners in Rainbow Six Siege

5) Rook

New players will find Rook to be the easiest pick on defense, considering how little effort it takes to use his utility. Rook can deploy armor plates for the entire team, providing an additional amount of HP (Health Points) to all players wearing the armor.

Furthermore, after a recent patch, Ubisoft has made it easier for Rook players, with the character automatically wearing his own armor while deploying the plates for his team. Additionally, Rook has a great set of weapons and is one of the only Operators on defense with access to the 2.0X scope on his MP5 SMG.

4) Kapkan

After his buff, Kapkan boasts a decent pick rate in many lobbies. This operator is capable of deploying multiple EDDs (Entry Denial Devices) on doors, which are basically traps. Any player walking into a Kapkan trap will lose half their health and if a doorway has more than one trap, it will easily kill any intruder.

Kapkan is a great trap Operator for beginners as they can easily learn the ropes with the help of his gadgets and weapons. Most players use C4 as a secondary gadget to deny plants, but one can also use Impact Grenades to make quick rotations when lurking. In addition to these benefits, Kapkan also has a great SMG.

3) Bandit

Despite the opinion on Bandit's mastery of tricking a reinforced wall against hard breachers, his loadout can be a powerful kit for beginners to have, with the MP7 also being one of the most powerful SMGs on defense. His Batteries are basic and can be placed on reinforced walls to prevent them from being breached.

Interestingly, it is easy to open up walls even with Bandit on board, with Ubisoft allowing multiple operators to have an EMP grenade as their secondary in Year 7 Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege.

2) Mute

Mute has had a huge impact in both professional play and ranked games in Rainbow Six Siege. Considered to be the top pick for information denial on defense for all maps, his kit offers tons of opportunities to play both passively and aggressively.

Players can switch between Mute's primary for the MP5K or run the M590A1 shotgun with the trusty SMG-11 as their secondary. Mute helps new players learn about various map spots for information denial and can be extremely effective for the team without putting in that much effort as a beginner.

1) Lesion

Lesion is a potent operator on defense in Rainbow Six Siege. The Chinese Operator can establish his presence in spots without even being there. His GU Mines are extremely effective in stopping rushes while immediately providing information to his entire team.

New players can quickly get accustomed to placing these mines and use them to cover multiple potential points of attacker entry. At the same time, Lesion can also use Impact Grenades to make rotations and escape areas while roaming through the map.

The top five defense Operators for experienced players in Rainbow Six Siege

5) Pulse

Carrying the Heartbeat Sensor, Pulse is able to detect enemies through floors and ceilings, allowing him to play vertically on the map and get eliminations with his C4. This has been a very popular strategy since the dawn of Rainbow Six Siege.

Unfortunately, Pulse can be difficult for beginners to pick up, with his underpowered SMG and his situational ability that requires familiarity with the game. With that being said, a seasoned Siege veteran can make his kit work to get multiple kills in a tense round of Rainbow Six Siege.

4) Valkyrie

Valkyrie recently received a nerf where Ubisoft removed her ability to throw her Black Eyes to the exterior of a map, which makes it even more difficult for new players. Although her weapon has fairly low recoil and is easy to control, she has become a somewhat situational Operator after this nerf.

She can be used to great effect by veterans of the game due to the multiple camera spots and C4 angles, definitely making this Operator capable of turning the tide of a round.

3) Jäger

After the rework of Jäger's Active Defense Systems (ADS), the German Operator's pick rate seems to have declined. He also received nerfs for his weapons, but Ubisoft decided to fix the recoil for his 416-C in Year 7 Season 3. Jäger's utility is irreplaceable in Rainbow Six Siege, but with that being said, new players will have to learn the exact spots to place his gadgets.

Most lower ELO players generally put down all the ADSs in a single location and leave the site to roam, while a veteran player knows how to quickly replace the ADSs if opponents are spamming grenades and projectiles.

2) Mira

As Siege's current meta is far more aggressive than it used to be, Mira has become an extremely situational Operator. On that note, her Black Mirrors can still pose a huge problem for attackers as she can provide lots of information through it to her team.

Her mirrors can be damaged if an attacker melees its surface, but it would still stay up. New players often play her incorrectly and place her mirrors in poor spots, which often backfires.

1) Smoke

Smoke is one of the toughest defenders to play in Rainbow Six Siege. His Canisters are made to delay and prevent attackers from getting the plant down at a bomb site. A veteran Smoke player can easily hold a large area with a Deployable Shield and some ADSs.

Smoke is extremely difficult for new players to learn as most rookies fail to grasp the concept of his kit. On the other hand, he is a great option for skilled players in Siege for valid reasons such as area and plant denial.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far