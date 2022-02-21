Ubisoft reveals a complete subscription pass for Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege

Fans of Rainbow Six Siege have persevered throughout the years to keep their favorite game alive. The game owes a lot to its community of passionate players who are about to receive a treat in the form of content that has been revealed for Year 7.

The Year 7 content will have a complete year pass as opposed to the seasonal passes of the days of yore. The year pass will entitle them to content for all four seasons that are to be released and exclusive content that will be limited to players who buy the year passes.

Two options for Year 7 passes to be released for Rainbow Six Siege

There are two options for buying a limited time year pass, a normal Year 7 pass or a premium Year 7 pass which will be available from February 21 to March 21. The Year 7 pass costs $40 and includes four seasonal battle passes and 14 days of early access to Operators when they launch. The premium Year 7 pass costs $60 and includes the four seasonal battle passes, 14 days of early access to Operators and exclusive Exotic weapon skins, VIP credits, and other benefits.

Fans will be receiving four new Operators throughout the course of the year. The first season will release Azami, who is a Japanese defender. Season 1's Operation will be known as Demon Veil, and will release on February 21, the same day that the Year 7 battle passes will be released for sale.

The additional Operators that will be released throughout the year have also been teased. Season 2 will be releasing a Belgian Operator, Season 3 will release an Operator from Singapore, and Season 4 will feature an Operator hailing from Colombia.

Further additions that are planned throughout the year

Around the middle of Season 1, players will see a new competitive map set in Ireland known as Emerald Plains. Season 3 will also add a new competitive map, and Season 2 will release a map set in Greece exclusively for the new Team Deathmatch mode.

A new shooting range will be added in Season 2, along with an overhauled version of the ranked mode in Season 3. Crossplay is also being planned by Ubisoft and will be launched around the end of Season 4. Ubisoft also plans on improving Rainbow Six Siege's player system to improve the overall experience for the community.

Edited by Siddharth Satish