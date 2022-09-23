Rainbow Six Siege: 5 tips to get better at the tactical shooter in 2022

Rainbow Six Siege is undoubtedly one of the most difficult-to-play FPS (First-Person Shooter) games out on the market. Its player base took a downfall after multiple changes developers have been introducing since year 5. That being said, it can be a fairly tough competition for new players currently stepping into Siege.

Operation Brutal Swarm has brought a ton of changes to the game that have already affected the shooter's meta. Players trying out Siege with Year 7 Season 3 will have to keep an eye out for a lot of alterations. This article lists five tips that can help players improve their play in the tactical shooter of Year 7.

Five tips players can utilize in order to get better at Rainbow Six Siege in 2022

5) Pre-Aiming

Pre-aiming at angles can give players free kills if executed correctly. Much like any other competitive FPS game, pre-aiming an area where a gunfight could potentially take place can provide a huge advantage.

Most players in Siege lose battles because they haven't prepared for a gunfight, meaning they are not ready when an enemy comes charging their way. Pre-aiming an angle is a habit that seasoned players use in most situations to get a hit on unaware players.

4) Mastering Quick Lean

There are a lot of leaning techniques in Siege that players can add to their skill set. Quick leaning is one of the most popular techniques in Rainbow Six Siege, and players can go through videos and clips in order to master it efficiently.

Every skilled player in the tactical shooter masters a quick lean in order to maintain a clear advantage over the enemy. It can help players clear angles much more efficiently and make it harder for enemies to land their shots.

3) Reacting off of sound

Rainbow Six Siege veterans are accustomed to the importance of sound in the game. Footsteps and commotions made by utilities can have a huge negative impact in a round, and many defender utilites are hard to get through as an attacker because of the amount of noise they make.

An important point to note, regardless of which side a player is on, is that every action in Siege produces noise audible enough for enemies to react. It is recommended for new players when playing as a defender to rely heavily on gadgets like Barbed Wire and Proximity Alarm.

2) Learning to open up angles as a defender

Ghost angles can be extremely dangerous for attackers in Rainbow Six Siege. The pain of clearing multiple open angles as an attacker while pushing the site is a deadly trap to be in. As a defender, players can create multiple angles in walls through Shotguns and other utilites to put pressure on the attackers.

Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege usually have to deal with a lot of factors in a round. In a state where time is against you, the pressure of clearing more angles from where defenders can peek at you is terrifying.

1) Exposing yourself to less angles

One of the fundamentals of Rainbow Six Siege is for players to understand how their figures are viewed from opponents' perspective. Many new players fail to understand how cover works in the game, often exposing themselves to the enemy whilst thinking they are in a safe spot.

It is crucial for players to know the angles from where the enemy can see them. Also, while playing in tight positions, players must be aware of how the enemy can spot and kill them.

Players can master the aforementioned fundamentals by putting more time into the game and of course, with more practice. A lot of these habits develop with trial and error. Much like any other activity, an important aspect of learning is failing when playing Rainbow Six Siege.

