Rainbow Six Siege beginner guide: How to play as attackers and effectively win

Rainbow Six Siege's complex nature of gameplay can get overwhelming for many beginners and might take time to get a grip of.

Currently, the game provides over 50 operators to choose from both and it gets confusing for new players to decide which one to go with. However, that problem does get overcome once players start spending more time with the game.

Apart from this, one of the biggest challenges the competitive shooter game provides is on the attacking side. To new players, this can be a tremendous task. However, this guide will simplify the key thing to do when attacking.

Attacking in Rainbow Six Siege for beginners

There are many things that attackers have to keep in mind when attacking in Rainbow Six Siege. The following are some of the most important aspects of the game that players need to focus on.

1) Picking operator for approach

Whenever any team is sent on the attacking side, it is important to keep a good roster of operators who compliment each other. For instance, Hard breachers like Thermite and Ace can go well with Thatcher as he can disable hard breach denial gadgets to ensure entry.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game by step blueprints on how to choose your sites.



Rank Up is here with



See the full lesson: Stepbystepblueprints on how to choose your sites.Rank Up is here with @zironicdk to show you the tactics behind the strategy.See the full lesson: ubi.li/jyptP Step 👣 by 👣 step 👣 blueprints on how to choose your sites.Rank Up is here with @zironicdk to show you the tactics behind the strategy.See the full lesson: ubi.li/jyptP https://t.co/twVWSBCNc1

While the rest of the team can focus on taking care of other aspects to keep pushing opponents to the edge, this can be achieved by picking operators like Nomad and Lion, who can keep the pressure up for Defenders.

2) Using drones to get maximum intel

Drones play one of Rainbow Six Siege's biggest roles as intel remains the best weapon against anything in the shooter game. With proper intel, both Defenders and Attackers can have a massive advantage over adapting to threats and winning any situation.

It is crucial to gain information on which sites the Defenders have chosen to start planning the approach during the preparation phase. Once intel is gathered on the operators and gadgets, attackers can work on their approach. Additionally, with the introduction of the Attacker Repick feature with Demon Veil, players can change their operators to their advantage and rethink their strategy.

3) Coordinating with the team to execute a plan

After gathering enough intel on Defender's setup, it is crucial to use it. This can be done by actively discussing each move to approach the site to eliminate every opposition or make a plant successful.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



is here to give you an edge over your previous best. 🥇



Keep learning; keep climbing ubi.li/jTmV5 Getting serious with Siege? Catch up on the callouts, clears, and jiggles with Rank Up. @TimzyHD is here to give you an edge over your previous best. 🥇Keep learning; keep climbing Getting serious with Siege? Catch up on the callouts, clears, and jiggles with Rank Up.@TimzyHD is here to give you an edge over your previous best. 🥇Keep learning; keep climbing ▶ ubi.li/jTmV5 https://t.co/qoc1cW7L3z

Most beginners get this wrong and that is going for frags greedily. This greed can cost the entire team as overconfidence doesn't lead to anything good.

Keeping the friendly side fire strength up can keep the opposition under pressure and lead them to make mistakes.

4) Keeping good positioning in post plants

If attackers manage to make a successful plant after reaching a site, poor positioning can cost an entire round. With good positioning, players can even win 1v5s if a proper plan is maintained.

Good positioning is only possible if proper map knowledge is kept to work on a better outcome.

Note: This article is based on the writer's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen