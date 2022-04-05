All Operators and their abilities confirmed for Rainbow Six Mobile so far

Rainbow Six Mobile is the latest project from Ubisoft, bringing a new era for mobile gaming. Featuring all the core mechanics from Rainbow Six Siege, the game will bring the same experience to handheld devices.

Games like Valorant, Battlefield, and Apex Legends have already made their debut in the mobile genre; Ubisoft is doing the same with their brand new mobile game. As known from the reveal trailer, the game will bring familiar faces to the mobile game, staying true to its core.

This article will list down every single existing operator who is confirmed to be a part of the upcoming Rainbow Six Mobile.

All the Rainbow Six Mobile operators confirmed so far

In 2022, the PC version of Ubisoft’s competitive shooter holds over 50 operators, each with their own set of abilities. However, from this long list, only a few have been confirmed to be coming with Rainbow Six Mobile.

The following is a list of confirmed operators coming with R6M:

Thermite - Hard breacher who can break open reinforced walls with his exothermic charge

More operators can be expected to be seen in Rainbow Six Mobile, as they play a huge part in making up the core gameplay of Rainbow Six. At the moment, all these operators can be confirmed from the reveal trailer and other assets from Ubisoft.

Rainbow Six Mobile @Rainbow6Mobile



In our first blog post, we take a few moments to talk about the development of the game, our passion for R6 and bringing it to mobile. 🥳



rainbowsixmobile.com/announcement We’re very excited to have announced the development of #Rainbow6Mobile In our first blog post, we take a few moments to talk about the development of the game, our passion for R6 and bringing it to mobile. 🥳 We’re very excited to have announced the development of #Rainbow6Mobile! In our first blog post, we take a few moments to talk about the development of the game, our passion for R6 and bringing it to mobile. 🥳👇rainbowsixmobile.com/announcement https://t.co/HAMustaw9n

The game’s release can be expected sooner this year, rather than later, as it is already in its alpha stage. The fact that other shooter games are making their debut in the mobile gaming industry also implies its close arrival.

