Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 Demon Veil release date confirmed: When can players get their hands on Azami?

Azami will be the latest Defender agent to get added to Rainbow Six Siege, bringing a new meta to the game. With previous architectural expertise, the operator uses her Kiba Barriers that lets her modify sites as she pleases.

Along with the new operator, the Demon Veil also arrives with various changes that eventually adjust the entire game experience as well.

Upon revealing the season’s story trailer, Ubisoft even revealed the release dates for Demon Veil, which arrives next week on March 14, 2022. As soon as the update arrives, players will be able to get their hands on the new Defender operator and Goyo rework, which are a long time coming.

Key features coming with Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 Demon Veil

The most notable thing that’s coming with Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 Demon Veil is Azami, a Japanese defender operator who can reshape maps with her Kiba Barriers.

Rated as a two-speed two-armor, the operator can serve as both anchor and roamer with her set loadout and take her to her liking. The operator will also have the option of choosing between Barbed Wire and Impact Grenades, so players can set up sites to their benefit.

This season will also mark the arrival of a permanent Deathmatch playlist that will allow players to take any operator of choice with some exceptions. Along with this, players will also gain the option to pick their own custom weapon sights for their favorite operators.

To bring more variation to the meta, Demon Veil will also mark the arrival of the Attacker Repick system. This will allow players to re-pick their operators and replan their approach to one site.

Furthermore, the season will also make it mandatory to link phone numbers for playing ranked mode with the goal of mitigating cheaters and smurfs.

More features, including the addition of a match replay system for consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, are also part of the new update. This feature will allow players to store their gameplay up to twelve matches and they can rewatch it again for strategic understanding or reporting purposes.

