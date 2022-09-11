Rainbow Six Siege Brutal Swarm: 5 best defenders in Year 7 Season 2

Rainbow Six Siege was released back in 2015 with an ambition to serve the players with the best tactical experience possible. Over the years, Tom Clancy's novel-inspired PvP shooter has witnessed a shift in the meta.

For both attack and defense sides, players have a plethora of Operators to choose from to get the desired outcomes in the game's ranked matchmaking. Defending in Siege becomes easier when the team uses the correct composition. A perfect team consisting of intel and denial Operators can aid the team greatly.

With the new season entering Year 7, players will face plenty of difficulties while roaming. In these situations, ensuring the bomb sites' safety is paramount.

What are the five best defense Operators for players to pick in Year 7 Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege?

The most crucial part of defending in Rainbow Six Siege is wasting the attacking team's resources and time while maintaining manpower. The defenders must also ensure that they deny the plant successfully.

Defenders must maintain the perfect set utility to win rounds. This can only happen if the Operator lineup has a versatile set of characters.

This article will list five of the best defenders players can pick from in Rainbow Six Siege Brutal Swarm.

5) Jäger

Jäger is the original projectile denial Operator from the Siege roster. Despite the rework of his gadget, his pick rate still stood amongst the top picks in the game. No other Operator could replace the German pilot's kit. Operators like Wamai and Aruni are even picked along with him.

Jäger ADS (Active Defense System) prevents Grenades and flashes from going off, which is a huge plus point for his kit. Unlike Wamai's 360-degree Magnets, which only pull the projectile towards itself, it still goes off, destroying any surrounding defensive utilities.

4) Valkyrie

Valkyrie's flexibility to throw 360-degree cameras almost anywhere is a huge intel bonus. The American defender can throw up to three Black Eye cameras on the map. The SEAL Operator excels at finding intel for her team. Her cameras have tons of hiding spots on every single map.

In a recent update, Ubisoft removed the option to throw Black Eyes outside the map. This means Valkyrie can no longer spot attackers on the exterior of maps. Even then, the Operator has a high pick rate in both the Pro League and ranked.

3) Mute

Since most wall denying Operators like Bandit and Kaid are becoming more situational with the meta of Siege, Mute is again back on the throne. The British defender is an excellent intel denying Operator who is also handy in denying wall breaches from time to time.

The original wall deniers would do a better job than him. But Mute is a highly versatile Operator with his kit. His option to equip the SMG-11 secondary makes his kit even stronger. He also has C4 for plant denials.

2) Azami

Azami is one of the few new Operators who shone immediately after stepping foot on the Siege roster. The Japanese defender has a remarkable ability to block any line of sight the attackers are opening. She can block out walls and hatch breaches with extreme efficiency.

She also carries a great primary weapon and is a phenomenal anchor if played correctly. She is almost the crutch Operator for the current Rainbow Six Siege meta. Her ability to stop attacker pushes in the last moments of a round always keeps her team in a very advantageous position.

1) Lesion

The lesion is easily the best trap Operator on defense. The Chinese defender is a must-pick on almost every map. He possesses the ability to throw up to eight invisible mines that can damage the enemy over time if stepped on them. Ubisoft nerfed his kit when they removed the trap's visibility through the walls, but even then, players did not stop picking the defender.

Lesion can hold down a position as a single defender. This makes him an extremely powerful Operator in a game like Rainbow Six Siege. His traps are regenerated and can be thrown at longer distances. He also has a great primary SMG, which is now even stronger with the addition of a vertical grip.

Players can pick the aforementioned Operators while playing ranked matchmaking in Rainbow Six Siege. A solid composition with these Operators can ensure a higher win rate on almost every map. Unlike most other Operators from the Siege roster, these kits are not situational.

Operation Brutal Swarm is live right now in Rainbow Six Siege. Players who want to try out the new attacker, Grim, can do so by purchasing the Battlepass for the season. Players can wait for two weeks until the attacker is unlockable through the in-game renown currency.

