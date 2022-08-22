Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3 brings new operator and map from past and more

Rainbow Six Siege's Season Three of Year 7 is almost here. With a brand new operator, a permanent map, and much more content, the tactical multiplayer shooter experience is giving fans what they've wanted for a long time with the new update.

The forthcoming season is named 'Brutal Swarm,' and its main focus is on the new operator, Agent Charlie Tho "Grim" Keng Boon. From the wilderness of Singapore, he joins the elite squad of Team Rainbow.

With every single operator, Rainbow Six introduces a new tool to the game. This time, the Kawan Hive Launcher comes with Grim, along with a brand new gadget called Impact EMP grenade.

Everything coming with Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3

Furthermore, there is also a permanent map coming. Stadium 2021 is making a return to the title after almost a year, but it has a different name.

Here are the details for the upcoming content coming into the game.

Grim

A new Operator is coming to Rainbow Six Siege and 3-speed Attacker Grim is bringing a swarm of enemy-detecting bees with him.

A brand new operator from Singapore is joining the squad. Jaimini Kalimohan "Kali" Shah, the CEO of Nighthaven, described him so:

"I need someone I can trust. Instinct and experience tell me that Agent Charlie Tho "Grim" Keng Boon is that someone. Nighthaven can't move forward if I'm concerned with watching my own back. He'll ensure that nothing gets in the way of the mission."

His main gadget is the newly introduced Kawan Hive Launcher, which throws a projectile that tracks opponents through bots. Grim's primary weapon is the 552 Commando rifle or the SG-CQB shotgun. He can use the p229 pistol as a secondary weapon.

Stadium Bravo

Stadium 2021: Border X Coastline.
Map flow is great
Hallways are wide
Rooms are altered for balance
No annoying skylights
Great Easter eggs

Stadium 2021 will return in the forthcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege. The map will get a new name: Stadium Bravo. Furthermore, it is more color-coded, and as it is a combination of Border and Coastline, the map has more well-balanced sites than other maps.

Kawan Hive Launcher

Operation Brutal Swarm clears the way for our new Singaporean Attacker: GRIM.

As previously stated, this brand new tool is exclusively available for Grim to use. It is a projectile that throws a swarm of 'bee-like' bots. These bots will reveal the opponent's location to help gain a tactical advantage over others.

New gadget: Impact EMP Grenade

A brand new gadget is coming to Rainbow Six's Season Three of Year 7. The Impact EMP Grenade will disable any nearby electronic device after throwing for a very short period.

Here are all the operators that can use it as a 3rd gadget option.

Blackbeard

Montagne

Dokkaebi

Nokk

Gridlock

Sledge

Lion

Osa

Furthermore, the new Seasonal Battle Pass will be available at 1200 R6 credits or the Premium Battle Pass Bundle at 2670 R6 Credits. Operation Brutal Swarm is also bringing new seasonal weapon skins.

Players who get the Torrid Jungle Bundle will also acquire the Weathered Partner weapon skin and the Smelly Durian Charm.

There is no confirmed release date for the forthcoming season. However, fans are expecting it to come sometime in September.

