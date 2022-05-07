Rainbow Six Siege Charlotte Major 2022: All qualified teams, schedule, start time, and more

Rainbow Six Siege Charlotte Major 2022 is one of the biggest esports events for the tactical shooter game. After a long pause of two years, the international event will be hosted for a live audience to enjoy where top teams worldwide will clash against each other.

Starting on May 16, 2022, the international event will be kicking off with 16 teams where they will face each other in four different groups. This article will provide all the information regarding the schedule, brackets, and extras.

Everything that fans need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege Charlotte Major 2022

A total of sixteen teams from different regions around the world will make their debuts in the tournament. The following are all the teams who will compete in Rainbow Six Siege Charlotte Major 2022:

Group A:

Elevate (APAC League Playoffs)

Oxygen Esports (North American League)

Dire Wolves (APAC League Playoffs)

Team oNe eSports (Copa Elite Six)

Group B:

Team Liquid (Copa Elite Six)

Cyclops Athlete Gaming (APAC League Playoffs)

Furia (Copa Elite Six)

XSET (North American League)

Group C:

Heroic (European League)

w7m esports (Copa Elite Six)

DarkZero Esports (North American League)

G2 Esports (European League)

Group D:

Astralis (North American League)

BDS Esports (European League)

Looking For Org (European League)

Chiefs Esports Club (APAC League Playoffs)

All these teams will be competing against each other in their respective group stage matches, which will not be open to the public. The top two teams of each group will be moving on to the Playoff Stage as the top eight teams, which will start on May 20, 2022.

Rainbow Six Esports @R6esports Cyclops are going to C̶h̶a̶r̶l̶o̶t̶t̶e̶ Brazil Cyclops are going to C̶h̶a̶r̶l̶o̶t̶t̶e̶ Brazil https://t.co/FlZk9f9C9z

Unlike the Group Stage, the Playoffs Stage of the tournament will be open to the public, and viewers will see their favorite teams face off live.

Following the Playoffs, the international tournament will conclude itself on May 22, where the top 2 teams will face each other to claim the title of Rainbow Six Siege Major Charlotte 2022 winners.

Additionally, the top teams will also gain a chance to compete in the Six Siege Invitational 2023, which is the biggest world tournament for Ubisoft’s shooter game.

As of now, no information has been revealed regarding Rainbow Six Siege Charlotte Major’s schedule since the group stage will be private.

However, a proper plan can be expected before May 20, as the playoffs will be open to the public, and viewers can head in according to the schedule.

The tournament has also been made open to the public for a short period of time because the organizers want to focus on players, viewers, staff, and others’ health and safety. Players who wish to watch it live can do so from May 20 to 22 to watch their favorite team and game.

