Rainbow Six Siege pays tribute to Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley through Presidental Plane map

Last year in October, the entire Rainbow Six Siege community mourned the sudden passing of beloved caster and professional Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley. The news came as quite a shock, and many felt heartbroken over the sudden loss.

Casters are known for bringing life to any esports tournament through their meticulous commentary, however, KiXSTAr had an extra something that he brought to the audience that still remains unmatched. KiXSTAr's detailed commentary wasn’t the only thing that defined him, and the caster also had a cheerful energy about him all the time.

To commemorate KiXSTAr’s contribution to the Rainbow Six Siege community as a whole, the developers at Ubisoft decided to add a memorial for him on Presidential Plane. This is the map where the caster made a remarkable eight-second ace that still leaves players awe-struck.

Ubisoft’s tribute to Rainbow Six Siege caster Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley

KiXSTAr was loved by the community and fans who respected his sense of humor, knowledge, and detailed analysis of plays.

Parker Mackay @INTERRO A statement from the family of Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley (March 9, 1997 - October 11, 2021) A statement from the family of Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley (March 9, 1997 - October 11, 2021) https://t.co/wcxeK38wQn

However, it was unfortunate that the caster’s demise came through a car accident on October 11, 2021, which marked the end of his life at the age of 24.

Apart from casting, the player was also known to be a popular streamer. To give the caster a proper tribute, Ubisoft decided to pick one of the most viral clips, which is the '8 second ace' on Presidential Plane.

Ubisoft added a sign with the caster’s logo in Presidential Plane’s Cargo Bay where he performed his eight-second ace. This sign marks the contribution of KiXSTAr to the Rainbow Six Siege community, and players are happy to see the addition.

