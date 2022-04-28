Rainbow Six Siege South Asia Nationals 2022: How to participate, tournament format, and more

On April 27, 2022, Ubisoft announced one of the biggest Rainbow Six Siege esports events that will focus on South Asian nations in general.

The regional tournament, conducted in association with The Esports Club (TEC), will have a total prize pool of $10,000. It is a huge opportunity for teams based in this region. After a brief hiatus in the esports scene, it is set to make its return and has finally considered the South Asian region for its own tournament.

This article will be a deep-dive into the conditions that the Rainbow Six Siege tournament will have and inform readers how teams can participate to reach the grand stage.

Everything players should know about the Rainbow Six Siege South Asia Nationals 2022

For years, a dedicated esports ecosystem has been missing from the South Asian region for Rainbow Six Siege. However, this has changed and Ubisoft has introduced an official league for devoted teams, which is called South Asia Nationals 2022.

All countries that can participate in the tournament (Image via The Esports Club)

The nations in focus for the tournament are:

Nepal

Bhutan

Bangladesh

India

Sri Lanka

Maldives

Pakistan

The entire tournament ecosystem is broken down into two stages, the TEC Pro Series and the main event, called the South Asia Nationals 2022.

How the TEC Pro Series will function (Image via The Esports Club)

The first stage, the TEC Pro Series, will be divided into three seasons: Spring, Summer, and Fall. Each of these tournaments will have a prizepool of $2,000. Furthermore, the top eight teams from each of these tournaments will gain qualifier points. The eight teams with the highest cumulative score will be competing in the South Asia Nationals 2022.

The South Asia Nationals will have a prize pool of $10,000 (Image via The Esports Club)

The final stage will ensure a top-tier competition in the region and will have a total prize of $10,000. Being a separate stage, this tournament will have its own set of rules, which are explained in the next section.

The competitive ruling of Rainbow Six Siege South Asia National 2022

After eight teams have qualified for the event, they will reach the main stage. The main stage is further broken down into two phases.

How the point system will work for South Asia Nationals Playoffs (Image via The Esports Club)

Initially, all eight teams will be competing against each other in a league stage in a best-of-three map ruling. Each map win will ensure one point for every team and the top four teams will be selected for the playoffs.

The second phase of South Asia Nationals 2022 will follow a double-elimination format (Image via The Esports Club)

For the second phase, each of these teams will be competing in a double-elimination format and will have their own Upper and Lower Brackets. This phase will also have a best-of-three map ruling and will ensure that the best teams face off in the finals.

Lastly, the final two teams who manage to reach the grand finals will be facing off against each other in a best-of-five map ruling and the winner of three maps will be declared the victors of the South Asian Nationals 2022.

The Esports Club will be revealing more about the Rainbow Six Siege regional tournament in the future on their social handles and discord server. Players who are interested in participating can stay updated on these platforms.

