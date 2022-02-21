Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Roadmap: New maps, features, and more revealed

Rainbow Six Siege revealed their most ambitious year yet, with a load of changes and additions that could shift the tides for the FPS game altogether.

Like every other year, the shooter game reveals their yearly plans for the seventh year during the Six Invitationals. Covering topics like the player Reputation System, Ranked 2.0, and other major changes, Year 7 of the shooter game kicks off for a new era.

To give readers a gist of what comes ahead for Rainbow Six Siege in Year 7, this article will cover every single change and addition that are aimed to make the experience better.

Everything coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 7

Operators and maps work at a core level to give Rainbow Six Siege the charm that other competitive shooters fail to provide. In Year 7, Ubisoft plans to bring new content for the shooter throughout the four seasons and are as follows:

Year 7 Season 1

As it is confirmed already, the shooter’s Year 7 Season 1 titled “Demon Viel” will be coming with a new Japanese operator named Azami and a new competitive map. The new competitive map, Emerald Plains, is a modern castle set in Ireland and has exotic aesthetics that make it a treat to the eyes.

Following this, the season will also be arriving with a new and improved privacy mode that might help streamers and players stay under the radar. Along with this, Ubisoft also plans on bringing improvements to grief and disconnection detection systems to make the competitive environment much better.

However, the first season of Year 7 doesn’t stop with this, as the game will also bring a new Attacker Repick and Team Deathmatch that will make their stay after its release.

For consoles, the game will be adding Match Replay options, which have been present on PC for quite a while now.

Year 7 Season 2

For its second season, Rainbow Six Siege will be bringing in another operator who will hail from Belgium. In addition to that, Ubisoft will also include a new dedicated map for its Team Deathmatch mode, followed by a new shooting range and operator tips.

This season will also mark the beginning of improvement on the Reputation System by focusing on reverse-friendly fire sanctions and match cancelation systems.

Rainbow Six Siege will also be bringing an in-depth aim control personalization and controller input presets for those who play on consoles. Not to mention, this will feature will continue to improve throughout the entire Year 7 and is a welcome addition.

Year 7 Season 3

Rainbow Six Siege will again be receiving a new competitive map in this season and an operator from Singapore like every other one. This season will also bring Ranked 2.0, which will add a new competitive experience for both new and veteran players.

Players will also be able to report players from Match Reply, which will ease the process of banning cheaters and abusers without any extra steps. Furthermore, this season will also be bringing in Reputation Score Display in the beta stage and restrictions to text and voice chat abusers.

Year 7 Season 4

In the final season, players will be getting a new map. However, they will surely get a new operator who will be residing in Colombia. This season will also mark the finalization of the new Reputation System and Permanent Arcade games that players can enjoy at any time.

Throughout the entire year, players will continue to get Arcade games and events with every season like they were done previously. Rainbow Six Siege will also focus on operator balancing and reworks to make them more susceptible in ranked environments.

Ubisoft, for instance, mentioned they are working on a Thatcher rework as he is banned too much, and the same treatment will be followed by others as well.

As for cross-play and cross-progression, the developers openly declared that its final release is not coming before Year 7 Season 4 as they need more time.

