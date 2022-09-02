Create

Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3: Brutal Swarm Attachment guide for Defenders

All Defender attachments for Rainbow Six Siege: Brutal Swarm (Image via Ubisoft)
Rainbow Six Siege has come a long way since its release in 2015. After seven long years, the tactical shooter has gone through a plethora of changes in terms of mechanics and gameplay. After the addition of a shooting range in Y7S2, Ubisoft has decided to change the attachment meta once more.

Operation Brutal Swarm clears the way for our new Singaporean Attacker: GRIM. Check out the full reveal on August 21 LIVE on twitch.tv/Rainbow6! https://t.co/c1nOFerM1L

There was a noticeable change in weapon recoil after the Neon Dawn patch went live. Most players were quick to notice these changes once Ubisoft also announced the Zofia nerf for her main Assault Rifle, M762.

Season 3 for Year 7 for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is approaching in a few days. It brings plenty of balancing changes which will affect the professional scene and ranked matchmaking significantly.

Some of the most detectable changes are weapon recoils in the upcoming season, Brutal Swarm. Previous attachment lists for weapons are going to be outdated with what Ubisoft is bringing to the table.

Perfect Defender attachments for Operation Brutal Swarm in Rainbow Six Siege

Winning gunfights is one of the most pivotal parts of Siege. The tactical shooter encourages players to maximize utility, however, it all comes down to one-on-one aim duels sometimes.

With that being said, weapon attachments are roadblocks to better gun handling in Rainbow Six Siege. Suitable attachments can make a weapon a deadly force against enemies.

Now that Ubisoft is adding a ton of new attachments for multiple weapons, it is a great time to take a peek at the new loadout management.

Smoke

SMG 11

  • Barrel: Muzzle Break
  • Optic: Holographic

Jager

416-C

  • Barrel: Muzzle Break
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical

Frost

9mm C1

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Angled

Valkyrie

MPX

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical

Kapkan

9x19VSN

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: 1.5x Scope
  • Grip: Vertical

Lesion

T-5 SMG

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical

Ela

Scorpion EVO 3 A1 Submachine Gun

  • Barrel: Muzzle Break
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical

Vigil

K1A

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Angled

Alibi

  • Barrel: Muzzle Break
  • Optic: 1.5x
  • Grip: Vertical

Mozzie

P10 Roni

  • Barrel: Muzzle Break
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Angled

Goyo

Vector .45

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical

Melusi

MP5

  • Barrel: Muzzle Break
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Angled

Thunderbird

Spear .308

  • Barrel: Flash Hider
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Vertical

Thorn

UZK50GI

  • Barrel: Muzzle Break
  • Optic: Holographic
  • Grip: Angled

Players who are new to Rainbow Six Siege and are planning to start out with the upcoming Operation Brutal Swarm can use these attachments to ensure victory in gunfights. The aforementioned list is for the Defender weapons from Siege.

It is also important to note that most 1x Optics are personal preferences. After universalizing all 1x Optics for weapons, players can pick and choose through several weapon sights that fit their choice.

However, it is recommended to pick a weapon sight with a cleaner reticle. In most cases, the regular Holographic and Reflex Holographic sight is much more preferable compared to the other 1x Optics.

Players can also change their reticle colors from the settings section of the game. A proper reticle color that suits the eyes of a player can be a huge performance boost in Rainbow Six Siege.

