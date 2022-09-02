Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3: Brutal Swarm Attachment guide for Defenders

Rainbow Six Siege has come a long way since its release in 2015. After seven long years, the tactical shooter has gone through a plethora of changes in terms of mechanics and gameplay. After the addition of a shooting range in Y7S2, Ubisoft has decided to change the attachment meta once more.

There was a noticeable change in weapon recoil after the Neon Dawn patch went live. Most players were quick to notice these changes once Ubisoft also announced the Zofia nerf for her main Assault Rifle, M762.

Season 3 for Year 7 for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is approaching in a few days. It brings plenty of balancing changes which will affect the professional scene and ranked matchmaking significantly.

Some of the most detectable changes are weapon recoils in the upcoming season, Brutal Swarm. Previous attachment lists for weapons are going to be outdated with what Ubisoft is bringing to the table.

Perfect Defender attachments for Operation Brutal Swarm in Rainbow Six Siege

Winning gunfights is one of the most pivotal parts of Siege. The tactical shooter encourages players to maximize utility, however, it all comes down to one-on-one aim duels sometimes.

With that being said, weapon attachments are roadblocks to better gun handling in Rainbow Six Siege. Suitable attachments can make a weapon a deadly force against enemies.

Now that Ubisoft is adding a ton of new attachments for multiple weapons, it is a great time to take a peek at the new loadout management.

Smoke

SMG 11

Barrel : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Optic: Holographic

Jager

416-C

Barrel : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical

Frost

9mm C1

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Angled

Valkyrie

MPX

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical

Kapkan

9x19VSN

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : 1.5x Scope

: 1.5x Scope Grip: Vertical

Lesion

T-5 SMG

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical

Ela

Scorpion EVO 3 A1 Submachine Gun

Barrel : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical

Vigil

K1A

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Angled

Alibi

Barrel : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Optic : 1.5x

: 1.5x Grip: Vertical

Mozzie

P10 Roni

Barrel : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Angled

Goyo

Vector .45

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical

Melusi

MP5

Barrel : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Angled

Thunderbird

Spear .308

Barrel : Flash Hider

: Flash Hider Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Vertical

Thorn

UZK50GI

Barrel : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Optic : Holographic

: Holographic Grip: Angled

Players who are new to Rainbow Six Siege and are planning to start out with the upcoming Operation Brutal Swarm can use these attachments to ensure victory in gunfights. The aforementioned list is for the Defender weapons from Siege.

It is also important to note that most 1x Optics are personal preferences. After universalizing all 1x Optics for weapons, players can pick and choose through several weapon sights that fit their choice.

However, it is recommended to pick a weapon sight with a cleaner reticle. In most cases, the regular Holographic and Reflex Holographic sight is much more preferable compared to the other 1x Optics.

Players can also change their reticle colors from the settings section of the game. A proper reticle color that suits the eyes of a player can be a huge performance boost in Rainbow Six Siege.

