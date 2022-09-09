Rainbow Six Siege Brutal Swarm: 5 best attackers in Year 7 Season 2

Rainbow Six Siege has come a long way since its official release back in 2015. Tom Clancy's novel-inspired tactical shooter features an enormous roster of special operatives who excel at certain tasks and duties. Much like Valorant or CS: GO, Siege also features attacking and defensive positions for players to interchange over rounds.

Over the past few seasons, Siege has witnessed a shift in the meta. The release of Year 7 Season 3: Brutal Swarm is bringing tons of changes that will affect it even further. Veteran players of the tactical shooter must ensure that they adapt quickly to the changes to achieve victory in ranked matchmaking.

Since attacking is far more difficult for most players, they must use strong strategies and the correct team composition to flawlessly execute an attack in Rainbow Six Siege. A major part of this is choosing the right Operators from the game's roster.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the five best attack Operators for players to pick in Year 7 Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege?

The most important part of attacking in Siege is getting the defuser down in the Bomb Site safely with as much manpower as possible. In a highly intense attacking situation like this, the correct Operator can make all the difference in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game Operation Brutal Swarm clears the way for our new Singaporean Attacker: GRIM. Check out the full reveal on August 21 LIVE on twitch.tv/Rainbow6 Operation Brutal Swarm clears the way for our new Singaporean Attacker: GRIM. Check out the full reveal on August 21 LIVE on twitch.tv/Rainbow6! https://t.co/c1nOFerM1L

To claim a win in a round, players will have to use their Operator's kit to its maximum capability. This article will mention the five best attacking Operators that players can use in Brutal Swarm.

5) Jackal

Jackal mains were reasonably upset after Ubisoft introduced the Pick and Ban for Operators in Year 4. Shortly after, Jackal was the most banned Operator from the entire roster. The Spanish Operator's ban rates were a clear indicator that his visor was immensely helpful in clearing out roamers.

Fast-forward to Year 7, even after all the nerfs and changes, Jackal still stands out as one of the best Roam clearing attackers in Siege. His ability to track down Defenders from their footmarks is second to none.

4) Thatcher

Attackers in Siege often come across various forms of defensive utilities when trying to enter a site. Jäger ADS (Active Defense System), Gu Mines, and Surya Gates are just a few threats that attackers regularly have to be careful about. Thatcher's EMP grenade proves to be very useful against these as it can disable all electronic traps and devices.

Even after the nerfs, Thatcher stands tall as one of the most consistently picked attackers in Rainbow Six Siege. The British Operator's work with Thermite was poetically beautiful when he was the only hard breacher in the game. As the tactical shooter received more seasons, Thatcher became more versatile, working alongside other hard breachers such as Hibana and Ace.

3) Zofia

Zofia is possibly the most versatile flex Operator in the Rainbow Six Siege roster. Her pick rate saw a minor reduction when Ubisoft announced the nerf for her main Assault Rifle, the M762. But the Polish fragger quickly found her footing as professional teams desperately needed her utility.

Zofia excels at burning utility with her Grzmot and Breaching rounds. In a recent update, Ubisoft decided to remove her self-revival ability. Despite this, many ranked players have continued to pick her in their games. With Brutal Swarm, Ubisoft decided to fix the recoil for her M762 Assault Rifle, making her a force to be reckoned with once again.

2) Sledge

Sledge was among the most picked fraggers on certain maps due to his extremely well-crafted ability to take gunfights vertically. Rainbow Six Siege promotes gameplay considered to be out of the box, and Sledge is no stranger to achieving this. Buck and Sledge were almost interchangeable on most maps due to their vertical fragging abilities.

Even after the nerfs to his secondary SMG-11, Sledge is still undoubtedly one of the best attackers. His place on the fragging roster is reinforced by the fact that he is one of the only entry fraggers remaining with Frag grenades.

1) Ace

Currently, Ace is easily the top pick for a hard breacher in Rainbow Six Siege. His SELMA charges can breach a hard wall extremely fast in comparison to every other hard breacher. There are multiple tricks that players can use to break through a hard wall without even needing support from Thatcher or other support Operators.

Ace also carries the highest DPS (Damage per Second) weapon in the game, the AK-12. He can practically become a support fragger once his job is done in a round. Ace's pick rate decreased slightly after the removal of his beloved secondary utility, the smoke grenades. Even then, Ace is a great Operator who can help the team win with relative ease.

Players can add the aforementioned Operators to their team composition while playing ranked games in Rainbow Six Siege. With these utilities, they will likely see an increase in their Brutal Swarm win rate.

Operation Brutal Swarm is currently live in Rainbow Six Siege. Players can also try out the new attacker, Grim, if they already own the Battlepass, or simply wait for two weeks before he can be unlocked using the in-game Renown currency.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S