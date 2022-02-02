Rainbow Six Siege Road to SI event 2022: Everything to look out for in the upcoming time-limited event

The Road to Season Invitational always remains anticipated among the Rainbow Six Siege players for its unique take on existing maps.

Even since 2020, the shooter game took the initiative to bring a new map for its event by combining two already existing ones. The first Road to SI map for 2020 was a combination of old Oregon and Hereford Base, and in 2021, the event brought a hybrid version of Border and Coastline.

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game This is it. The Road to SI event is back! Play as any operators on 2 unique maps from February 1 - 21. Game on, Operators! This is it. The Road to SI event is back! Play as any operators on 2 unique maps from February 1 - 21. Game on, Operators!

However, in 2022, the event did not see a new map but is observing the return of 2021 maps from the last year. To learn more about what the Rainbow Six Siege brings with this event, this article will dive into everything that players need to know about the event.

What is coming with Rainbow Six Siege’s Road to SI event 2022?

The Road to SI has always have been bringing a new map for the limited-time event. However, this year the same trend is not followed. Instead, the game will see the return of the Road to SI Stadium map from 2021, and players can plunge in it both day and night.

The entire game in the Stadium mode follows the Unrated game rules and will not affect the player's elo who plays in the event. Each round will last for three minutes, and a team switch will happen after three rounds.

Also, to play in the event, the player will get access to a selective number of Operators capable of competing on the map. Furthermore, team captains: Mira, Capitao, Ash and Vigil will also be equipped with their sports outfits from the Battle Pass.

Players who want to enjoy the Road to SI event 2022 can do so from February 1 to February 21, 2022. Additionally, players who own the Battle Pass will gain an advantage of double Battle Points from February 5 to 6 and get to complete the Battle Pass tiers swiftly.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar