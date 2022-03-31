Rainbow Six Siege Rank checker: How to check your in-game performance and more information online?

It is common to have a well-defined ranking system in a competitive game like Rainbow Six Siege. This system plays a critical role when attracting players as it motivates them to aim higher and better.

Like every other title, Ubisoft’s shooter also provides a straight-up rank view. However, users sometimes feel like they don’t have much insight into their skill group, which is where third-party ranked checkers come into play.

While there are many third-party trackers for the shooter, only some can give quality output. This article will use TRN as an example of how users can access their ranked database.

How to check Rainbow Six Siege rank online?

Checking the rank online in Rainbow Six Siege is quite simple, as users can enter the Tracker Network to get all the information.

The steps to follow to get players’ or other’s in-game Rainbow Six Siege stats are given below:

Step 1: Open TRN’s official by typing “tracker.gg” on a web browser of choice. This will open the stat tracker website’s homepage, where users can find a Rainbow Six Siege tab on the top bar of the site.

Step 2: When the R6S stats page loads up, they will be provided with a new environment to look up their profiles. To search for a profile, all individuals have to do is click on the “Search Profile” button on the top left.

Step 3: From there, gamers can put in their respective in-game usernames to search their profiles in the TRN database. If the username is entered carefully, the statistics of interest will be instantly displayed.

This website provides gamers with all the information about themselves, including the history of their ranks. They can even learn about their most played operators and K/D with these characters and determine which game style suits them.

Also, the fact that the stats on the page get updated frequently makes the data more reliable, helping give an insight into the ranks and other data instantly.

