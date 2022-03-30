How to check your Valorant ranked stats in 2022?

Valorant has a well-defined ranking system that defines one's skill level by using a complex system. Not only does this skill grouping act as a mirror for players, but it also pushes them to strive for something better.

Players can access their ranks quite easily from the in-game section for it. However, there can be times when players might look out for a more thorough insight into their ranks and skills.

To do so, there are various third-party sites available that provide detailed information on one's rank and other useful data that they can look into. This guide will look at one of the most trusted third-party stat websites for Valorant and how players can access it properly.

Guide to check Valorant rank in 2022

Out of multiple third-party stat websites for Valorant present on the internet, tracker.gg remains one of the most reliable. The website provides its users with an in-depth look at their game statistics and other information that helps players get a clearer vision of their gameplay.

To access and traverse the website, these are the steps that players must follow to receive more information about their accounts:

Step 1: The first and foremost thing that players have to do is open the tracker.gg website on a browser of their choice. Once it has been opened, users have to specifically choose the Valorant tab from the top bar of the website.

Step 2: After opening the tab, players have the option to proceed in two ways, one by searching the account manually or simply logging in with their Riot ID. On this page, players will see a button titled “Sign in with Riot ID” option, and players can then use their credentials in the pop-up window followed by the clicking of that button.

Step 3: Upon successfully typing down the correct information in the pop-up window, players will be logged into the TRN (Tracker Network) and will be displayed with their ranked information.

This website not only provides users with the current ranked data of their current season, but also allows them to see even further back. As the database of the website holds all the information on players’ statistics since the time the account was created, players can get an extremely detailed view of their gameplay as their skills improved and progressed naturally.

