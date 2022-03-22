Valorant Ranking System: How does the algorithm work in 2022?

Valorant is a competitive game with a very peculiar ranked system that is different from any other game. However, this uniqueness also raises confusion within the community as the algorithm and judgement system are far different than others.

Currently, the ranked mode is the most played mode in any competitive game, and Riot’s very own shooter game has it too. This system is very well planned out, making the ranked system in the game very stable, and efforts are also made to improve this system from time to time.

While everyone understands how to play the game in general, many people are unaware of how the ranking system works. So, this article will provide every bit of information on the system that players should know of.

How does the ranking system in Valorant function in 2022?

Valorant players are aware that every one of them has to play five ranked games to get their placements. This raises the question of how the game determines ranked from these few matches.

To know this, players must know of two core mechanics that play the biggest role in the ranked system. These two mechanics are Match Making Rating (MMR) and Ranked Rating (RR).

MMR is a system that is used in many competitive games. However, in Valorant, the system does work at a surface level. MMR is a system that works in the background and basically holds information on how the player performs in the game. This MMR can vary from various instances and can change from wins and losses in a match.

On the other hand, the system that players truly see on the surface via ranks is actually the result of Ranked Rating (RR). If a player wins a ranked game against a set of opponents, they see an increase in RR while losing it results in the opposite way. If a player reaches a certain threshold in RR, they see a change in rank, and this highly depends on wins and losses.

EvrMoar @RiotEvrMoar Ranked Fact Friday!



Your point gains are determined by 4 things! First we give you points for winning, round differential, and performance/how well you do for your MMR. Then we multiply this by an amount related to your rank:mmr. We said this in the past, just sharing again! Ranked Fact Friday!Your point gains are determined by 4 things! First we give you points for winning, round differential, and performance/how well you do for your MMR. Then we multiply this by an amount related to your rank:mmr. We said this in the past, just sharing again!

However, the Ranked Rating system does depend on the MMR system in a slightly complicated way. For instance, if a player has a lower MMR than that of an opponent, winning the match will yield more RR, while losing it will lead players to lose less RR.

These systems are used when determining the rank in Valorant via placement matches and try to yield a result that satisfies the player’s performance. However, this system doesn’t actually determine one’s skill and only gives a vague idea about their ranks.

