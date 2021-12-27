How can players receive their Valorant YR 2021 in-game stats from Riot?

Valorant players were pleasantly surprised back in July of 2021 when Riot sent out compilations of in-game stats curated to each player's profile. Riot organized a number of events and a new cinematic in celebration of the tactical shooter's first anniversary.

Along with the anniversary rewards, players began to receive detailed statistics over the mail. The stats included the player's in-game performance like matches won, K/D/A ratio, total damage done, and much more.

Valorant recently tweeted that they will be providing a similar progress report for the player. This article showcases how players can enable their accounts to receive these statistics.

How can Valorant players get the year-end statistics

Valorant harked back to the YR1 stats that they had provided earlier in their post and advised players to keep an eye on their inboxes. Players can expect similar detailed stats, which describe things like their playstyle, most played agent and preferred weapon choice.

Earlier this year, people were confused as to why some players were receiving their performance overview, and some were not. To receive this, players have to log in to their Riot account and verify their email ID.

Once that is done, upon scrolling down, players will notice the 'Communication Preferences' tab. To get the retrospective statistics, players simply have to tick this option. After that, players only have to wait for Riot to send their personalized stats over the mail.

2021 has been a massive year for Riot's tactical shooter game, Valorant. Major events were held across the year for players to enjoy, like RiotX Arcane. Riot also held the first-ever Valorant Champions, which was the culmination of the year-long Valorant Champions Tour.

Valorant's popularity has immensely increased since its release. Riot has regularly hosted events that engage the community further with their game. For example, the exclusive bundle for Valorant Champions 2021 allowed the players to support the participating teams financially. The year-end statistics will be a similar exercise and provide players with a perspective into their gameplay.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar