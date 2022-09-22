Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3: Brutal Swarm attachment guide for attackers

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has come a long way since its release back in 2015. Constant changes made to the development team have kept the game in a changing meta state. With Year 7 Season 3, Ubisoft has brought tons of changes to its tactical shooter, which has shifted the game's meta further.

Brutal Swarm has brought a host of attachment changes that have affected the gunfight meta in the current operation. With changes made to the suppressor damage, Rainbow Six Siege players can expect a completely new experience.

Ubisoft has also made noticeable changes to the weapon recoil after Operation Neon Dawn. Weapons like R4C and the M762 Assault Rifles were nerfed following the Neon Dawn patch. However, Ubisoft has decided to overhaul the recoil system once more where these guns are usable. Players can pick their favorite entry fragger Ash with her popular Assault Rifle.

Perfect attacker attachments for Operation Brutal Swarm in Rainbow Six Siege

Winning gunfights in Siege demands that players master a number of skills. Unlike Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Valorant, Siege has a completely different approach to one-on-one gunfights. For attackers, utilizing their time plays a crucial role while choosing a 1vs1. Lingering for too long could result in a lost round.

In such situations, players should ensure they have the perfect attachment equipped with their weapons. Attacking can be much more difficult than defending. With that said, an attacker weapon with the perfect attachment set can make all the difference in a round.

Mentioned below is the suitable attachment list for all attackers in Rainbow Six Siege Brutal Swarm.

Sledge

L85A2

Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 1.5x Scope

Ash

R4C

Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: Holographic

Thermite

556XI

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 2.5x Scope

Twitch

F2

Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: Holographic

IQ

G8A1

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Angled

Angled Optic: Holographic

Buck

C8SFW

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: None

None Optic: 1.5x Scope

Hibana

Type 89

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 2.5x Scope

Jackal

C7E

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 2.0 Scope

Zofia

M762

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 1.5x Scope

Lion

V308

Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 1.5x Scope

Maverick

M4

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 1.5x Scope

Nomad

ARX

Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 2x Scope

IANA

G36C

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 1.5x Scope

Ace

AK-12

Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 1.5x Scope

XERO

SC3000K

Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 2.0x Scope

Flores

AR-33

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 2.0x Scope

OSA

PDW9

Barrel: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 1.5x Scope

Sens

POF-9

Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Grip: Vertical

Vertical Optic: 1.5x Scope

Players who are just beginning their journey in Rainbow Six Siege can use the aforementioned attachments on attackers to increase their chances of winning gunfights. However, 1x optics could be a personal preference after the developers have universalized them for all weapons.

It is always recommended that players pick an optic with a cleaner reticle in Rainbow Six Siege as it improves aiming and is less distracting. Players can also try out the practice range to check out the weapon recoils before jumping into the ranked matchmaking.

