Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 3: Brutal Swarm attachment guide for attackers

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has come a long way since its release back in 2015. Constant changes made to the development team have kept the game in a changing meta state. With Year 7 Season 3, Ubisoft has brought tons of changes to its tactical shooter, which has shifted the game's meta further.
Brutal Swarm has brought a host of attachment changes that have affected the gunfight meta in the current operation. With changes made to the suppressor damage, Rainbow Six Siege players can expect a completely new experience.
Ubisoft has also made noticeable changes to the weapon recoil after Operation Neon Dawn. Weapons like R4C and the M762 Assault Rifles were nerfed following the Neon Dawn patch. However, Ubisoft has decided to overhaul the recoil system once more where these guns are usable. Players can pick their favorite entry fragger Ash with her popular Assault Rifle.
Perfect attacker attachments for Operation Brutal Swarm in Rainbow Six Siege
Winning gunfights in Siege demands that players master a number of skills. Unlike Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Valorant, Siege has a completely different approach to one-on-one gunfights. For attackers, utilizing their time plays a crucial role while choosing a 1vs1. Lingering for too long could result in a lost round.
In such situations, players should ensure they have the perfect attachment equipped with their weapons. Attacking can be much more difficult than defending. With that said, an attacker weapon with the perfect attachment set can make all the difference in a round.
Mentioned below is the suitable attachment list for all attackers in Rainbow Six Siege Brutal Swarm.
Sledge
L85A2
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
Ash
R4C
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: Holographic
Thermite
556XI
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.5x Scope
Twitch
F2
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: Holographic
IQ
G8A1
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Angled
- Optic: Holographic
Buck
C8SFW
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: None
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
Hibana
Type 89
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.5x Scope
Jackal
C7E
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.0 Scope
Zofia
M762
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
Lion
V308
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
Maverick
M4
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
Nomad
ARX
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2x Scope
IANA
G36C
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
Ace
AK-12
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
XERO
SC3000K
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.0x Scope
Flores
AR-33
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 2.0x Scope
OSA
PDW9
- Barrel: Muzzle Break
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
Sens
POF-9
- Barrel: Flash Hider
- Grip: Vertical
- Optic: 1.5x Scope
Players who are just beginning their journey in Rainbow Six Siege can use the aforementioned attachments on attackers to increase their chances of winning gunfights. However, 1x optics could be a personal preference after the developers have universalized them for all weapons.
It is always recommended that players pick an optic with a cleaner reticle in Rainbow Six Siege as it improves aiming and is less distracting. Players can also try out the practice range to check out the weapon recoils before jumping into the ranked matchmaking.