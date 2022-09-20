VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Ranking top 10 rated playoffs players

The third and last major Valorant tournament of the year ended with VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul as LOUD took the trophy home. It has been a long and intense journey for all the participating teams. Rosters from all over the world participated in the tournament to earn the title of Valorant World Champions.

A total of 16 teams participated in the VCT Champions 2022, Istanbul. Only eight of these teams could qualify for the playoffs, meaning the remaining eight would have to head home after the Group Stage ended. Players from the qualifying team who proceeded to the playoffs received official ratings based on their matches.

These are the elite players VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs

10) Leviatán kiNgg

Leviatán kiNgg (Image via Riot Games)

kiNgg has been an exceptional player from Leviatán. His performances during the Playoffs have been amazing despite the losses against LOUD and FunPlus Phoenix. The Chilean player has maintained a positive K/D ratio in all the Playoff matches his team has played except for one.

LEV kiNgg has a rating of 1.28 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

9) OpTic Gaming yay

OpTic Gaming, yay (Image via Riot Games)

yay is known for his remarkable marksmanship on Agents like Chamber and Jett. The American player has proved his worth once again in Istanbul with his exceptional playing and fragging capabilities.

After winning the Group Stages, OpTic Gaming has played five total Playoffs where they have defeated teams like XSET, Liquid, and DRX. In all the matches, yay has performed exceptionally well.

OpTic has only lost to LOUD twice during the Playoffs and the Grand Finals. Even then, yay has maintained a rating of 1.23 in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

8) Fnatic Derke

Fnatic Derke (Image via Riot Games)

Derke has been a fragging powerhouse from Fnatic. His main Agents were Chamber and Jett during the Istanbul tour. Fnatic have played three Playoffs where they have lost two matches against DRX and XSET. However, they held a single win against Team Liquid. Derke has maintained a positive K/D ratio in every Playoff match played by Fnatic.

Derke holds a 1.21 rating in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Istanbul.

7) LOUD pANcada

LOUD pANcada (Image via Riot Games)

pANcada is the highest-rated player in LOUD. The Brazilian team have been on a winning streak ever since they played their Decider Group Stage Match. The team won the Valorant World Champions title after taking home the trophy for Istanbul. pANcada may not have managed to get a positive K/D in every match, but he has been a great controller for his team.

LOUD pANcada holds a 1.15 rating in the VCT 2022 Playoffs.

6) FunPlus Phoenix Zyppan

FunPlus Phoenix Zyppan (Image via Riot Games)

Zyppan is a Swedish player from FPX who has been a remarkable player during the Playoffs in VCT 2022. The Swedish player is flexible on both Duelist and Initiator roles. He may have struggled to maintain a positive K/D against FPX's two matches against DRX but has also come off as a better player against XSET and Leviatan.

Zyppan has a 1.14 rating in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Playoffs.

5) FunPlus Phoenix ardiis

FunPlus Phoenix ardiis (Image via Riot Games)

ardiis has maintained his posture throughout the tournament in Istanbul. The Lativan player has performed well even in FPX's losing matches against DRX. He usually plays Agents like Jett and KAY/O.

FPX ardiis holds a rating of 1.13 during the VCT Champions 2022, Istanbul.

4) DRX MaKo

DRX MaKo (Image via Riot Games)

MaKo is a South Korean player for DRX. The team has only lost to OpTic Gaming and LOUD during their five Playoff matches in Istanbul. MaKo has performed exceptionally well as a Controller player. Despite being a little shaky in a few matches, the South Korean has proved to be a great support player in the winning matches.

DRX MaKo has a 1.12 rating for the Playoffs in VCT Istanbul.

3) XSET Cryocells

XSET Cryocells (Image via Riot Games)

Cryocells is an American player for XSET. He is known for his aggressive fragging capabilities. He mostly plays Jett and Chamber and usually has the highest K/D on the team. XSET has only won one Playoff match against Fnatic out of their three Playoff matches. Despite losing against OpTic Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix, Cryocells has maintained a decent K/D ratio.

Cryocells is rated 1.11 for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Playoffs.

2) Fnatic Alfajer

Fnatic Alfajer (Image via Riot Games)

Alfajer is a Turkish player signed by Fnatic. Although he shines as a Duelist, the player has also shown great potential playing as Killjoy against teams like DRX.

Even in the losing matches, Alfajer went 27-16 as a Killjoy against DRX. Fnatic has only won a single Playoff matchup against Team Liquid, where Alfajer has performed exceptionally as Raze.

Alfajer failed to perform in front of his home crowd, but the Turkish player still holds a rating of 1.10 for the VCT 2022 Playoffs in Istanbul.

1) FunPlus Phoenix Suygetsu

FunPlus Phoenix Suygetsu (Image via Riot Games)

Suygetsu is a Russian player who is currently playing for FunPlus Phoenix. The Russian is usually seen playing Viper, but he has also performed well with Agents like Sage and Cypher. The Russian player has held on his own even in the losing matches against DRX. He is one of the most consistent players in the Valorant professional scene.

Suygetsu is currently rated with a score of 1.08 on the Valorant Champions Tour 2022, Istanbul Playoffs.

The information mentioned above was provided by a Twitter user named willminder.

VCT Champions 2022, Istanbul ended with LOUD taking the trophy home. All the participating teams have played immensely well and tried their best to reach the finals. Teams from all over the globe joined the tournament until only one team took the title of the Valorant World Champions.

